London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Remainers are the ones trying to make Brexit a success

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Remainers are the people trying to make Brexit a success, not Jacob Rees-Mogg or Boris Johnson.

Khan said politicians who voted to remain in the EU are the ones who now have to make the best of Brexit, rather than those who actually voted for it.

On LBC’s Speak To Sadiq on Thursday, he said: ‘Look who’s trying to make Brexit a success, it’s us Remainers by the way.

‘Not Jacob Rees-Mogg or Boris Johnson or Michael Gove who left the field now – it’s those who said this would happen who are now trying our best to make it work.

Khan was amazed that there were people criticizing the Irish government… who have been right in relation to the sensitivity of the Good Friday Agreement, the importance of not having borders between North and South, the fragility of peace’.

“They are just beggars.”

His comments come after the end of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, where Liz Truss condemned an ‘anti-growth coalition’ of ‘Labour, Lib Dems, SNP’, ‘militant trade unions, Brexit deniers’ and Greenpeace protesters, that disturbed the speech.

The Prime Minister has had a tough month on the job marked by a U-turn on tax policy and dissension in her cabinet, but has vowed to steer the country through the ‘storm’ and ‘get Britain moving’ again.

Despite the decision to drop plans to scrap the 45p top tax, Ms Truss insisted “we must stay the course” in pursuit of her three priorities: “Growth, growth and growth.”

She told the audience: ‘This mission will be difficult but necessary. We have no alternative if we want to get our economy growing again.

‘I am ready to make difficult choices. You can trust me to do what it takes.’

But Mr Khan argued that ‘the easiest way, the fastest way to get growth is to join the single market.

Liz Truss, in her keynote address to the Tory conference, said: ‘I know we can do better and we must do better.’

“You are still outside the EU, but by joining the single market you increase growth almost overnight.

“Let’s not pretend the government is worried about growth – it’s an ideological game they’re playing.”

He said the mention of the ‘anti-growth coalition’ would create a ‘divisive line’ where ‘only our policies will lead to growth and if you don’t agree with our policies, you are anti-growth’.

‘They then say you are talking down the country and then they say you are talking down our businesses when what you are doing is calling out some of the consequences of Brexit.’

The mayor said a ‘crowd of people’ were in this group: ‘XR, North Londoners, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens…’

“Who’s not in?” asked James O’Brien.

“Basically everyone who is not part of the 19% who currently support the Tory party”, he said.