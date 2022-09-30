:London Marathon-bound Kenenisa Bekele claims he is the greatest long-distance runner ever

For all the stars missing from Sunday’s London marathon, it was tempting to overlook that one of those on the starting line may be the greatest distance runner in history.

Indeed, to say Kenenisa Bekele’s take on herself, there is little room for discussion. His confidence comes with some justification, as the Ethiopian holds three Olympic gold medals, 17 world titles in cross-country, track and road, and world records in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters for 15 and 16 years respectively. He is also number 2 on the all-time marathon list.

But it’s the Kenyan number 1 relative to the latter, Eliud Kipchoge, who tends to keep Bekele in the shadows in wider discussions of the best ever, and that’s only intensified since he broke his world record last weekend. marathon broke.

Despite that achievement, Bekele believes his performance over a wider range of distances gives him an edge.

Speaking to Sunday’s marathon, where he will try to take his first London title at the age of 40, he said: ‘What I’ve done in world championships, Olympics, cross country and the world records – for those competitions, of course, I’m the Best.’

‘With the marathon I was not able to achieve what everyone hoped. Somehow I failed with some marathon races. But on the other hand, my marathon times also say something.

“I am second overall behind Eliud Kipchoge. And it was very close. It was only two seconds until last week.

“So this is what everyone is telling: It doesn’t matter if I win a marathon or 10 times or 20 times, how many athletes can run this time? Of course I’m not perfect. I haven’t really reached all the spectators or fans who wanted me to. But on the other hand, those results were not easy to achieve.’

Bekele will be among a handful of star names in the elite fields this weekend following the withdrawals of Sir Mo Farah, Brigid Kosgei and Eilish McColgan.