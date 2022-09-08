London hits a new low as a driver stops his car to leap out to threaten motorcyclist with a HAMMER

<!–

Shocking footage shows a man threatening motorcyclists with a hammer on a London road in broad daylight.

Two men were on a motorcycle right behind the man’s black Mercedes when he stopped his vehicle, got out and confronted them armed with a large claw hammer.

The man, wearing a black baseball cap and white t-shirt, yells at the couple and hits one on the head with the hammer, then threatens, “I’ll destroy you!” before finally getting back into his car.

One of the men on the bike filmed the terrifying incident on his helmet-mounted camera and uploaded the footage to YouTube.

The driver of the motorcycle said the man hit him on the head with the hammer, but luckily he was protected by his helmet.

The man got out of his car and threatened the drivers with a claw hammer after he chopped them off

The driver said he was hit on the head with a hammer, causing a concussion and straining his neck muscles

The other man on the bike got out to get out of the way and was chased by the Mercedes driver

He said on YouTube that he was driving his friend home when the attacker tried to aggressively overtake them in a 20 mph residential area.

The rider, when he tried to wave the man away, said: ‘Then that guy went crazy, I saw him waving his hands and screaming in his car.

“He then undertook me and tried to drive us off the road, then my size started to measure, then the car stopped and the man jumped out with a hammer.

“I was hit in the head afterwards, luckily I ducked down so that the hammer hit just above my eyebrows and the helmet protected me, otherwise it could have been much worse than a concussion and strained neck muscles.

“Luckily my buddy wasn’t hurt.”

A woman also got out of the Mercedes and stepped back as the driver of the car aggressively confronted the men.

The motorcyclists managed to escape without further damage, but were shocked by the incident.

The driver added: “Stay safe out there, you never know which psycho is behind the wheel these days.”

The man threatened the couple with a hammer after he stopped his car for them

Helmet-mounted footage shows the terrifying moments when the driver attacked the motorcyclists

After returning to his car, the man turned again and yelled, “I’ll f*** you up!” with them

He said he reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police and was waiting to hear if any action had been taken.

The attack is the latest traffic incident as violent crime sweeps over London, with Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Met struggling to contain it.

A video from last week shows a woman attacking a man with a shovel in the middle of the road after she forced his car door.

The woman tries to open the driver’s door and struggles while the man in the vehicle tries to close it.

The driver then gets out of the car and sees the woman pushing into the side of a van, where they jostle for a few seconds before the man pushes her away.

The screaming woman then raises the shovel over her head and rushes over to the driver and hits him with it as he raises his arms to protect himself from the blow.

The video captioned “London madness” was uploaded to Twitter and has since been viewed more than 40,000 times.

The Metropolitan Police was contacted for comment on both incidents.

In another violent traffic incident in London, a woman grabbed a car door in the middle of the road as the driver tried to close it