London Critics’ Circle Film Awards: The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun lead nominations

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Todd Field – Tar
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere at once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decide to leave
Charlotte Wells – After Sun
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Todd Field – Tar
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere at once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – After Sun
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Cate Blanchett – Tar
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Miracle
Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere at once
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Austin Butler-Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The whale
Paul Mescal – After sun
Bill Nighy – Alive
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Hong Chau – The whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of sadness
Nina Hoss – Tar
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Tom Burke – The Miracle
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere at once
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Miracle
Catherine Clinch – The silent girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Matilda the musical by Roald Dahl
TECHNICAL PERFORMANCE AWARD
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decide to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, Cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything everywhere all at once – Paul Rogers, film montage
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting