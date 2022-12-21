London Critics’ Circle Film Awards: The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun lead nominations

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Todd Field – Tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere at once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decide to leave

Charlotte Wells – After Sun

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Todd Field – Tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere at once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – After Sun

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Miracle

Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere at once

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Austin Butler-Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The whale

Paul Mescal – After sun

Bill Nighy – Alive

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Hong Chau – The whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of sadness

Nina Hoss – Tar

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Tom Burke – The Miracle

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere at once

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Miracle

Catherine Clinch – The silent girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Bella Ramsey – Catherine called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Matilda the musical by Roald Dahl

TECHNICAL PERFORMANCE AWARD

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decide to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, Cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything everywhere all at once – Paul Rogers, film montage

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting