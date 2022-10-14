London-based mother on dream trip to Peru is found dead in a shallow grave

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy, a Honduran-Spanish national living in London, was murdered on a romantic trip to Peru

Police are hunting the boyfriend of a London woman who was murdered on a romantic getaway and is believed to be on the run in the UK.

Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy, a Honduran-Spanish national living in London, had been reported missing by her family in September.

Karla, who is believed to have an eight-year-old daughter, had traveled to Peru last month to be with her partner Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay, 46, where she visited tourist hotspots such as Machu Picchu.

But on Monday, police found human remains in a blue bag after receiving an audio recording of Garay speaking on the phone to Erick Zelaya, the victim’s brother.

In the alleged confession, he revealed that he had murdered Karla and buried her body in his grandmother’s house, located in a remote area of ​​Carabayllo, Lima, Peru.

On October 1, Garay allegedly traveled to Chile before buying a ticket to London, where he lived with his partner and is believed to have removed his belongings, according to local media.

Karla reportedly last spoke to her mother on September 22 when she rode a taxi with Garay to visit her grandmother in northern Lima.

She told her mother she planned to fly to Spain the next day, but was not heard from again, according to the report The sun.

Karla, who is believed to have an eight-year-old daughter, had traveled to Peru last month to be with her partner Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay (pictured together in Peru), 46, where she visited tourist hotspots such as Machu Picchu

Local police launched an investigation on October 3, working on the initial assumption that she had been kidnapped.

However, her remains were found days later buried in the bag. It reportedly took police more than 10 hours to find the remains.

Her heartbroken brother Erick spoke to local media at the time of her disappearance: ‘She has many who love and miss her. She also has an eight-year-old daughter who misses her terribly.’

On Monday, police found human remains in a blue bag after receiving an audio recording of Garay speaking on the phone to Erick Zelaya, the victim’s brother

Pictured: Police are seen searching a property in Peru where Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy’s remains were discovered

A spokesman for Peru’s embassy in London told The Sun it was aware of the matter and that Peru’s consulate general in London was consulting with officials in the South American country.

MailOnline has contacted the embassy for comment.

The investigation continues.