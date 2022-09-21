Lollipop lady pay in Australia: Traffic controller speaks out about weekly earnings

<!–

A young Australian woman has bragged about the dazzling amount of money she earns as a very casual traffic controller, but there’s a big catch.

Nyah Covey posted a video on TikTok in which she split her earnings over five days at the Queensland traffic stop, which totaled $2,300, although that was for 60 hours of work, rather than a 40-hour work week that most Australians do.

But the amount was pre-tax earned for casual shifts, meaning she’s unlikely to get consistent hours each week.

The girl from Sydney moved to the Sunshine Coast in November 2021 and is doing occasional traffic control work in the area, making $2,300 a week pre-tax

Nyah Covey posted a video on TikTok in which she split her earnings over five days at the traffic control in Queensland, which totaled $2,300 – although that was for 60 hours of work

Her top pick for the week was getting $700 for working 12 hours on Sunday.

If she could keep the same hours all year round, she would easily receive $100,000 pre-tax and have plenty of time for vacations.

But once the tax authorities take their bite, her daily income drops significantly.

Aussies making more than $90,000 a year must pay $20,797 in taxes plus 37c for every dollar over $90,000.

“Tax is ab***h,” she said.

But Mrs. Covey disputed the rumor that her job was easy.

“A lot of people think air traffic controllers are easy, but there are a lot of hard and stressful days, especially when we’re working on a highway,” she said.

Ms. Covey gave a glimpse of life at work as a traffic controller, which apparently isn’t always action packed. In one frame she is apparently looking at a huge mountain of earth

Ms Covey disputed that traffic control only holds a sign for 12 hours and says some days are ‘hectic’

“We actually do a lot, some days are very chill, but we also have hectic days, depending on the track, it’s not always easy.”

She also revealed that her actual wage is $31 an hour, but added that she also gets travel and food allowances, plus penalty fees (double time and a half) for overtime and weekends.