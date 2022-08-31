Logitech’s G502 X gaming mice have USB-C and clickable optical switches

Logitech has three new gaming mice and the wireless ones finally have USB-C on the front. That’s right, Micro USB’s reign of terror continues to wane as Logitech’s New G502 X Series gaming mice will be the successor to the company’s popular G502 line.

The three mice – G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus – now also have hybrid optical-mechanical buttons for greater response and a more accurate 25,600 dpi “Hero 25K” sensor. They have an overall lighter weight and are available in both black and white.

While the mice feature the company’s new “Lightforce” hybrid optical-mechanical switches designed to harness the speed of optical technology, they also offer the click satisfaction of a traditional mouse button. Logitech claims that the optical switch also wears less, making it longer than a fully mechanical one.

The base G502 X is wired and has the lightest weight of the bunch at 89 grams. Both the G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus have 68 percent faster connectivity than the previous G502 Lightspeed, but only the G502 X Plus comes with the company’s gameplay-responsive Lightsync RGB feature.

The minor redesigns include a reversible DPI shift knob for more customizability, and if you’re a novice gamer like me, you’ll love the fact that you can remove it when you’re not using it. Logitech has also illuminated the scroll wheel to make free-spinning easier, but can also switch to stepped scrolling.

But let’s get this straight: The real deal to getting this — or upgrading from the previous model — is the USB-C connectivity on the wireless models. They can be played wired in no time, but can also last up to 140 hours on a single charge for the Lightspeed or up to 120 hours for the Plus (with RGB turned off). You can also achieve unlimited battery life on both with Logitech’s magical Powerplay wireless charging mouse pad. The wireless models can share a receiver dongle with one of the following Logitech G keyboards: G915, G915 TKL, or G715.

You can pre-order the new G502 X line at Logitech G website now. The wired G502 X goes for $79, and the wireless Lightspeed model is $139, and both will ship next month. The Plus puts you back $159 and should start shipping today.