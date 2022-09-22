Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Logitech is officially announcing its G Cloud Gaming Handheld today after a teaser and leak last month. The $349.99 Android-powered handheld will arrive in North America on October 17, with access to the Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. While you can play Android mobile games, the focus is really on cloud gaming, and the handheld is designed this way to offer a battery life of 12 hours or more.

The cloud gaming handheld has a 7-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The white handheld includes two offset analog thumbsticks, a D-pad and Y, B, A and X buttons. There are also four buttons on the front: Logitech G, home, menu and a context menu button.

The Logitech G button works just like the jewel on an Xbox controller, bringing up a submenu that lets you pause or exit games. The home button just takes you back to Logitech’s launcher. There are also two bumper buttons and two trigger buttons, just like most modern controllers. Logitech’s handheld also includes haptics, a gyroscope, and reassignable controls.

Logitech’s new handheld has a 7-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen. Image: Logitech

Inside, Logitech uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is an octa-core CPU with a speed of up to 2.3 GHz. There is 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of UFS storage. A single USB-C 3.1 port charges the device and it should recharge the 6,000 mAh battery in about 2.5 hours. Logitech also provided a microSD card for expansion, but there’s no 5G or SIM card support here, so you’ll need to be close to Wi-Fi for cloud games at all times.

Logitech has partnered with Microsoft and Nvidia to integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service into the handheld. The Switch-esque UI lets you launch any service, but the Xbox Cloud Gaming app is just a standard Progressive Web App (PWA), so there’s no real deep integration into the device. That also means you can’t pin specific cloud games to the home screen either.

The real draw of this device is the promise of a battery life of over 12 hours and the lightweight frame. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is narrower than both the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch and weighs just 463 grams (1 pound). That’s slightly heavier than the Switch (322 grams / 0.71 pounds) but a lot lighter than the Steam Deck (669 grams / 1.47 pounds).

The G Cloud Gaming Handheld has all the buttons you need. Image: Logitech

Logitech is also working with Tencent on this handheld and has relied on the Chinese company’s software expertise to help design the Android launcher. Logitech has a handheld mode with its game launcher and a classic Android tablet launcher mode if you want to use it outside of gaming. Apps like YouTube and Chrome come preinstalled alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Valve’s Steam Link.

The Android support means this handheld can run some Android games, but Logitech markets it for cloud gaming. That’s a new market for portable consoles, as mobile gamers typically want to access their games while traveling in cars, trains, and planes where the internet connection isn’t solid. You’ll need to be constantly near a Wi-Fi signal with the Logitech G handheld, which can diminish its appeal.

Logitech appears to be testing the waters by limiting the October launch of the G Cloud Gaming Handheld to the US and Canada. To entice early adopters, there is a limited $299.99 pre-order offer for the retail price of $349.99. This price is right between the Nintendo Switch ($299.99) and the Steam Deck ($399), so it could be a tough sell for what’s mostly a cloud gaming device.

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld will be available October 17 from Amazon, Best Buy and Logitech’s own site.