Logitech’s Chorus open-back headphones slide onto the Quest 2″

Logitech has announced the Chorus, a $99 audio accessory that aims to amplify the sound quality that comes from the MetaQuest 2 VR headset. The appeal of the Chorus, as opposed to using over-ear or in-ear headphones that you may already own, is that you can stay more present in reality with its open-back, off-ear speakers a la Valve. Index.

It slides on either side of the VR headset (compatible with the standard strap or Meta’s Elite straps), and the speakers can rotate to find the right position for your ears. Their volume is controlled via the Quest 2’s volume knob. It is powered from the Quest 2’s USB-C port, although it supports USB-C pass-through so you can keep your headset charged or connect other devices to it.

Logitech claims the speakers feature custom-tuned drivers intended to deliver both the “biggest moments and the tiniest details in the metaverse.” And because of their open back, they don’t get in the way of letting ambient noise get into your ears. There are pros and cons to this approach to speaker design. Sometimes they offer a warmer, more lifelike sound quality, and the open-back design can be a safer way to play VR for you. I already mentioned the biggest drawback: there is usually very little sound insulation, both for the listener and for those who are within earshot. So this may not be the best solution for people who want privacy in VR.

Logitech doesn’t really have to deal with a lot of competition here. At $99, this could be a worthwhile upgrade for those wanting more immersion than what the Quest 2’s piddly (but surprisingly capable) strap-integrated speakers can provide. However, it is not the only upgrade route available to Quest 2 owners. In our YouTube video featuring some of my favorite Quest 2 features, tips and recommended add-onsI emphasized that for about the same price you can grab HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap, which comes with good sounding headphones plus a set of strap converters to get a somewhat similar (but less polished) effect to what the Chorus claims to offer. . It’s not much of a hack, but you can also just plug in a set of wired 3.5mm headphones to the Quest 2.