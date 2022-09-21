Logitech accidentally ‘reveals’ two new iPads

Accessories maker Logitech seems to have accidentally revealed the existence of two as yet unannounced new iPad Pro models.

Earlier this week, the product listings page for Logitech’s Crayon stylus was updated to include compatibility with two new tablets: the “iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)” and the “iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation).” Both were labeled “coming soon” in the list.

It is widely expected that Apple will indeed launch two new iPad Pro models in the near future, most likely at an event in October. But they have not yet been announced. The most recent Pros are the 3rd and 5th generation versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively, so Logitech’s list makes sense.

Logitech added that this was accurate information that was revealed before it should be, and immediately changed the list to remove those new models. It’s possible that Apple had words; the company is known for both its secrecy and its demanding relationship with partners.

Logitech is known to work closely with Apple to ensure that its styluses offer comparable iPadOS compatibility to the Apple Pencil, so it’s likely that the company will know exactly when the next iPads come out. As noted by 9to5Mac, who first reported the new information, this is not the same as the average “accessory manufacturer reveals the date of a new product” situation, as those companies are usually just speculating the same as the rest of us.

For the latest rumors, check out our regularly updated new iPad Pro guide. As soon as the new models are launched, you can find the lowest prices in our overview of the best iPad deals.