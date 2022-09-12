Logie Awards coming to Seven as the network poaches TV’s night of nights from Nine after 62 years

<!–

Channel Seven has snatched Nine’s TV Week Logie Awards, ending its 62-year run on the network.

On Tuesday it was announced that Seven has signed a multi-year contract with Are Media, the owners of the Logie Awards, starting 2023.

“We are honored to partner with Are Media to bring the Logies to Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus. It’s early days, but we have big, exciting plans for the awards in 2023 and beyond,” said James Warburton, CEO of Seven West Media.

Jane Huxley, Chief Executive Officer of Are Media, said: “The TV Week Logie Awards has become the most anticipated event of the year for the television industry as we celebrate the hottest stars and shows on our screens.”

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the awards and equally delighted to welcome Seven Network as Logies’ official broadcast partner.”

The 63rd Logie Awards will air next year on June 18 on Seven and 7Plus.

The Logies had been an institution at Nine for six decades and many of its network stars, including the late Bert Newton, were strongly associated with the event.

It was also a consistent winner of ratings for the network, with 885,000 viewers in major metro centers tuning in to see Hamish Blake collect the Gold Logie this year.

The news comes after Are Media announced in February that they would transfer the day-to-day operations of the Logies to Sydney-based events company Rizer.

Fiona Connolly, group publisher of Are Media, said: TV tonight the time was right to ‘hand over the reins’, adding that TV Week will remain Logies’ media partner.

De Logies was canceled due to Covid in 2021 and 2020 and will return to free-to-air and streaming platforms this year.

TV Week has an established relationship with Rizer, who has been running the red carpet and handling other aspects of the awards for seven years.

Founded by TV Week in 1958 to celebrate the best of Australian television, The Logies have been a staple of the industry calendar for decades.

The Logies’ top prize, the Gold Logie, voted the most popular personality on Australian television by TV Week readers, continues to be highly coveted by industry talent.