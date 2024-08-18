Logie Awards 2024: Kate Ritchie, 46, looks decades younger as she shows off her figure in a dramatic nude chiffon gown

Kate Ritchie made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the 2024 Logie Awards in Sydney on Sunday night.

The radio star opted for a spectacular dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure and fitted her physique.

The 46-year-old looked decades younger as she worked her angles on the red carpet in the floor-length gown.

It included a loose chiffon skirt and a fitted, attached bodice that beautifully hugged every curve.

Kate turned, showing off the flow of the dress and its impressive layers of sheer fabric.

The corset ensured that her ample bust was on display and Kate carried a gold designer handbag.

The actress opted for a warm-toned makeup look with a nude lipstick and wore her hair in a retro style that was away from her face.

Kate added a pair of dangling earrings and matched her manicure to her outfit, while also wearing a sparkly ring.

Kate Ritchie (pictured) made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the 2024 Logie Awards in Sydney on Sunday night.

The brunette was spotted getting some pampering in Coogee, ahead of her upcoming presenting duties at the 2024 Logie Awards.

The former Home and Away star turned radio presenter sat comfortably in a massage chair as she had a manicure and pedicure at a nail salon on Saturday.

She looked relaxed as she was pampered, clearly enjoying the time off before Logies.

Kate was dressed casually in a long-sleeved blouse and a black skirt which she later paired with a black blazer for the outing.

Moments after leaving the salon, Kate was spotted on the streets of Coogee holding what appeared to be a magazine and some takeaway food.

The radio star opted for a spectacular dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure and hugged her physique.

The 46-year-old looked decades younger as she worked her angles in the floor-length gown.

It included a loose chiffon skirt and a fitted, attached bodice that beautifully hugged every curve.

Kate turned around, showing off the flow of the dress and its impressive layers of sheer fabric.

The corset ensured her ample bust was on full display and Kate carried a gold designer handbag.

The actress will be among the many stars performing at this year’s awards ceremony.

Kate will join Home and Away star Ray Meagher, actress Rachel Griffiths, Deborah Mailman, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor and Stephen Peacocke on stage.

Kate recently revealed she still makes money from the Channel Seven drama, despite leaving the show 16 years ago.

Speaking on her hit radio show, Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, Kate said she still makes money if scenes are reused.

“What do you get for repeats of Sally on Home and Away?” asked Michael “Wippa” Wipfli.

Her co-host Ryan Fitzgerald added: ‘Do you get royalties?’

Kate added a pair of dangling earrings and matched her manicure to her outfit, while also wearing a sparkly ring.

The actress will be among the many stars performing at this year’s awards ceremony.

“I get royalties (as) they call them here for home and away games,” he admitted before adding: “Home and Away reaches more than 60 countries around the world.

—So, are you getting a check for $80 or something? —Fitzy asked.

—Yes, I think so… something like that —Kate replied.

Kate was just eight years old when she rose to fame in 1988, playing Sally Fletcher in the long-running soap opera Home and Away.

She starred on the show for 20 years and has since admitted she found it difficult to find her own identity outside of her beloved character.