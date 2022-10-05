Logging down the value chain raises future forest sustainability concerns

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



According to new research from Simon Fraser University, logging on British Columbia’s Central Coast has been preferentially focused on the most valuable sites in the landscape over a 50-year period. The systematic depletion of high-value components of the environment raises concerns about future sustainability and intergenerational access to natural resources.

Led by SFU Ph.D. graduate Jordan Benner and Professor Emeritus Ken Lertzman and published this week in the magazine Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesthe study shows that harvesting activities have moved over time to forest stands with increasingly lower productivity and accessibility, which they refer to as ‘harvesting in the value chain’.

“While the approach, also referred to as ‘high grading’, is economically efficient, it conflicts with many ideas about stewardship ethics that are part of forest management,” Benner says. However, the cumulative effects of this historical pattern, combined with policy changes from the mid-1990s, led to shifts in the logging pattern that reflect a more stewardship approach.

The research highlights the contrasting economic and stewardship paradigms present in forest management – and how policy interventions to influence management affect the landscape, and their importance for long-term sustainability.

“In forestry planning, it is important to understand and consider the unique features of remaining high-quality old vegetation that represent increasingly rare ecological, economic and cultural values,” says Benner. “We should work to empower and support communities seeking equity and benefits from their landscapes, especially Indigenous communities who historically have not been given a fair share of the value taken from their territories.”

The patterns of forest management shown by Benner and Lertzman are similar to observations of serial depletion in fisheries and other natural resources, where lower-valued species replace those of higher value as they are depleted.

“People have drastically changed natural resources around the world through very specific consumption patterns: we don’t harvest randomly, we tend to take what is best or most economically efficient first, leaving an ecosystem that is in those components.” exhausted,” says Lertzman.

This has long-term consequences for landscapes and the people who depend on them. Benner notes, “Indigenous communities are beginning to play a more meaningful role in forestry and natural resource decision-making – a situation that should have happened a long time ago.

“But the long history of logging the value chain has eliminated options for those decisions in many areas, for example through the depletion of culturally important large cedar trees. Given the choice, I suspect many of these communities would have preferred the ability to make decisions about the higher value and more diverse cultural landscapes that existed on their territory before industrial exploitation.”

Prolific old-growth forest at the bottom of the valley plays a special ecological and cultural role in the landscape, Lertzman adds. “But in many areas we’ve lost most of this type of forest early on. One consequence is that our perception of what the expected condition is has shifted — we tend to normalize this depleted condition to what is a ‘shifting baseline’.” “phenomenon. However, we cannot understand the ecological context of our decisions today if we do not recognize the history that led us here.”

Researchers team up with First Nations to preserve cultural cedar trees

More information:

Jordan Benner et al, Policy interventions and competing management paradigms shape the long-term distribution of forest harvest across the landscape, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Jordan Benner et al, Policy interventions and competing management paradigms shape the long-term distribution of forest harvest across the landscape,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2208360119

Provided by Simon Fraser University

