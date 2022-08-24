Logan Paul’s new romance with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Nina Agdal is confirmed as they kiss in Mykonos

She was previously in a relationship with the king of cinema Leonardo DiCaprio.

And now Nina Agdal is dating the king of YouTube.

Logan Paul confirmed his romance with the 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model when they saw a pretty amorous display on a getaway to Mykonos, Greece.

Warm-up: Logan Paul confirmed his romance with Nina Agdal when they saw a pretty amorous display on a getaway to Mykonos, Greece

On the hunt: The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model looked absolutely stunning in a zebra-patterned bikini

Getting handy: Logan clearly couldn’t keep his hands to himself

The 27-year-old WWE superstar could be seen grabbing his Danish model girlfriend’s derriere as they kissed while wearing a zebra-striped thong bikini on Monday’s outing.

Her little two piece had neon pink, green and orange accents to give it a dazzling look.

Nina’s signature brunette locks were wet when worn and she showed off her natural look by going makeup-free.

In the details: her little two-piece had neon pink, green and orange accents to give it a dazzling look.

Wow factor: she proudly showed her model figure

Wavy: Nina’s signature brunette locks were wet when they were worn down

Buff: The social media mogul showed off his muscular physique while going shirtless

Fight Pass: He donned bright red fighting shorts from the Japanese mixed martial arts organization Rizin Fighting Federation

Out and about: at least the new couple seemed to be enjoying the day full of fun in the sun together

Nina dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a year from May 2016 to May 2017, when it was said that Leo, now 47, was breaking up, as a source told People: “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset of getting married or having a child,” they were seen in New York in August 2016

Rumors have been circulating for months that the two would be an item as seen together on outings in New York and London.

However, they certainly confirmed these messages as they enjoyed a passionate kissing session before their water activities while packing on the PDA ashore.

They continued with a snorkeling session in the beautiful waters of the Mediterranean.

The two were absolutely one with nature, as Nina could be seen looking at a sea urchin.

Steamy: Rumors have been circulating for months that the two were an item, as they’ve been seen on outings in New York and London together, as they’ve certainly confirmed the reports

Just us: they continued with a snorkeling session in the beautiful waters of the Mediterranean

Beautiful: She showed off her natural look by going makeup-free

Vibes: The two certainly made an impression

Nice: she showed her swimming skills

Logan clearly couldn’t keep his hands to himself as he also saw her patting her bottom as they walked to the beach.

The social media mogul showed off his muscular physique as he went shirtless in bright red fighting shorts from the Japanese mixed martial arts organization Rizin Fighting Federation.

Nina dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a year, from May 2016 to May 2017.

At the time, Leo, now 47, was said to have broken things up as a source told People: ‘He’s not ready to settle down and just doesn’t feel like getting married or having a kid.’

Aww: The two couldn’t resist cuddling in the water

Beautiful view: they explored the sea together

Zen: The two were absolutely one with nature, because you could see Nina looking at a sea urchin

She also recently came out of a relationship with Christy Brinkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook as they dated from 2017 to 2021.

Logan has dated a slew of beauties starting with Jessica Serfaty in 2015, Amanda Cerny in 2016, Teala Dunn in 2016, Chlote Bennet on/off from 2017 to 2018, Olga Safari on/off from 2017 to 2018, Corinna Kopf in 2019, and Josie Marie Canseco in 2020.

It’s an exciting time for the leader of the Logang as he signed a contract with pro-wrestling mega-corporation WWE in June.

Next Superstar: It’s an exciting time for the leader of the Logang as he signed a contract with pro wrestling mega-corporation WWE in June when Logan announced the move on Twitter and posted a photo of himself signing the contract alongside former wrestler and WWE executive Triple-H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon

Logan announced the move on Twitter, posting a photo of himself signing the contract with former wrestler and WWE executive Triple-H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon recently took control of the company after her father, CEO Vince, is being investigated by the board for an alleged affair with an employee.

The social media savant turned aspiring boxer previously competed at WrestleMania 38 in April 2021, winning a tag team match alongside The Miz against a duo known as The Mysterios.