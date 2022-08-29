Logan Paul walks hand-in-hand with Sports Illustrated model girlfriend Nina Agdal

<!–

The top was on again when a fully clothed Logan Paul emerged from his London hotel on Monday with model girlfriend Nina Agdal.

The American influencer turned boxer looked relaxed in a loose-fitting black shirt and matching cargo pants after appearing hand-in-hand with Agdal, 30, and a small entourage of bodyguards.

Paul, 27, is currently in the UK promoting his Prime hydration drink at fellow YouTuber KSI’s recent boxing event and Arsenal’s recent Premier League match against Fulham.

Agdal joined her boyfriend and looked quintessentially stylish in a white crop top and high-rise jeans with a distinctive cut-out detail on each leg.

The Danish model completed her look with a chic navy blue blazer, while her hair was pulled tightly into a neat, conventional bun.

A few hours earlier, the pair had attracted attention after venturing for a job, with Paul showing off his muscular physique after removing his T-shirt.

Rumors of a romance between the two arose in June when they were spotted sharing a kiss over dinner with friends in London.

Paul is currently on hiatus after signing with the WWE in June and taking on The Miz at SummerSlam last month.

The social media star has also tried his hand at amateur boxing and has twice fought in battles with British YouTuber KSI.

The first fight ended in a draw. In the second, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, 29, won in a split decision.

Meanwhile, Agdal has been working as a model for 12 years after she was discovered walking down the street in her hometown of Hillerød as a teenager.

Despite having no experience, she entered the Elite Model Look competition and was eventually signed with Elite Models Copenhagen.

Agdal later moved to New York after graduating from high school and has since appeared in publications including Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan, as well as brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Billabong.