Logan Paul stuns boxing world by calling out BROTHER Jake who ‘gets beat up by my sparring partners’

Logan Paul has sensationally called out his own brother after suggesting that younger sibling Jake would be “beaten up” by his older brother’s sparring partners.

The two YouTubers turned boxers have a long history of supporting each other at their respective events, but Logan seems to have put family aside as he puts down a stunning gauntlet while talking on his YouTube channel.

Despite a close relationship, both have released diss tracks aimed at each other in the past, and Jake, 25, called his older brother Logan, 27, a “fake fighter” in 2021.

Logan Paul, 27, (right) has sensationally called out his own younger brother Jake, 25, (left)

Logan said, “I fully support Jake, whatever drama he wants to make or create, it really doesn’t bother me.

“Like, “Oh, you’re a fake boxer.” Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the boy who gets beat up by my sparring partners. That’s that kid.’

Logan previously revealed that he sees him and his brother on an inevitable collision course, which will see them on the canvas in the future.

The two have a history of supporting each other at their own respective events

The American – who is currently trying to pursue a career in wrestling – told American Outlet Show Time: ‘My father doesn’t want us to do that. But I think it’s inevitable.

“In two to four years, I think Jake and I will beat each other in a ring, and I think it will be one of the most historic fights ever.

“The Klitschkos didn’t do it. Did they have a chance? Our mother tried to get us to never do that.

Jake is also pursuing a career in boxing, calling his brother a ‘fake fighter’ late last year

“But you’ve got that one tattooed problem kid, and then you’ve got the podcasting-Pokemon-collecting-apoxie-producing, f***ing whoever I am.

“Well, that would be something.”

Their rivalry also includes allegations that Logan started dating Jake’s ex-partner Alissa Violet after the two broke up, leading to the lyrics in Logan’s “The Fall of Jake Paul”: “Uh oh, that’s Alissa Violet, used to be your chick. Now she’s in the Logang and you know them in my… team.”

Jake Paul – who is continuing his own budding boxing career against UFC legend Anderson Silva in October – has made fun of longtime rival Tommy Fury after the latter announced he and his partner were expecting.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “Shocking. Tommy usually withdraws.’

Fury would first close horns with Paul in December 2021, before pulling out of the grudge match for less than two weeks with a broken rib and a chest infection.

Tyson Fury’s younger – and lesser-known – relative then rescheduled their match for August this year, but when he was refused entry to the United States in June, it fell through again.