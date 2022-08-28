Logan Paul shows off his toned physique as he jogs shirtless in London with girlfriend Nina Agdal

<!–

Logan Paul and girlfriend Nina Agdal enjoyed an early morning stroll through London on Sunday.

The WWE star, 27, showed off his muscular physique as he trained shirtless and in bright orange shorts.

The YouTube star pulled out a long pair of black socks that he rocked for the outing with a matching pair of trainers.

Logan swept back his blond locks in a coordinated cap and listened to music as he made his way through the capital.

His model girlfriend, 30, – whose former beaus include Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and actor Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27 – opted for navy blue leggings with a black long-sleeved sweatshirt.

The Danish-born beauty smoothed her blonde locks into a tight bun on top of her head and showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

The cover model completed her look with a pair of black sneakers and white Nike socks while strapping her phone to her arm.

Rumors of a romance between the two arose in June when they were spotted sharing a kiss over dinner with friends in London.

The charismatic couple were spotted again in New York, where they had dinner together in July.

Logan is currently on hiatus after signing with the WWE in June and taking on The Miz at SummerSlam last month.

The social media star has also tried his hand at amateur boxing.

He has twice fought in battles with British YouTuber KSI.

The first fight ended in a draw. In the second, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, 29, won in a split decision.

Nina has been working as a model since 2010.

She was discovered walking down the street in her hometown of Hillerød as a teenager, and although she had no experience, she entered the Elite Model Look competition.

The high school student did not win, but was given a contract with Elite Models Copenhagen.

The leggy brunette moved to New York after high school and has since appeared in publications such as Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan and for brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Billabong.

Logan and Nini seem to enjoy each other’s company. They were spotted laughing together, sharing a kiss and holding hands aboard their luxury boat before taking a sloop to shore to enjoy a meal at Spilia Seaside Restaurant.