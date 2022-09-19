Logan Paul confirms boxing comeback in January on the SAME card as former rival KSI

Logan Paul has confirmed his return to the boxing ring on January 14th at the ‘Misfits 4’ event, fighting on the same card as his former rival turned business partner KSI.

While the pair have shared the ring twice before, drawing their first fight in 2018 before the American defeated the British YouTuber via split decision a year later, they will now share the same card in what is set to be a blockbuster pay-per-view -per-view event on DAZN.

KSI confirmed back in August that he would be fighting at Misfits 4 after he defeated rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Lucas Alvares Pineda on the same night.

Logan Paul (right) and Floyd Mayweather (left) fought in an exhibition match earlier last year

But speaking in one interview with FightHype, Paul confirmed that he will turn his attention back to boxing at the same event after taking on WWE Champion Roman Reigns at the November 5 Crown Jewel event.

When asked if we would ever see him back in the boxing ring, Paul said: ‘Oh, of course! January 14, watch out.’

KSI and Paul were the two YouTubers who put influencer boxing on the map with their first fight getting approximately 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, while their second fight took it to the next level with over 2, 25 million viewers who tuned in.

On their own, the pair have also proved lucrative, with the American facing legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, collecting over £43 million in PPV sales for the fight.

Meanwhile, KSI’s recent bouts against the Swarmz and Alvarez garnered over 445,000 PPV buys while also selling out the 18,000 capacity O2 Arena.

Paul and KSI ended their rivalry in 2021 and launched their energy drink brand ‘PRIME’

Logan Paul beats KSI during their debut pro match at Staples Arena back in 2019

KSI has also stated that he wants to step up to the level of his opponents, but it remains to be seen which of the fighters he will take on in January, but it is likely that Paul could take on UFC fighter Dillon Danis after a long-running feud on Twitter.

But Paul is no stranger to a big fight after drawing his fight against Mayweather, who boasts a 50-0 record, and paid equal tribute to his brother Jake, who is set to take on UFC fighter Anderson Silva later in October .

He said: ‘I’m amazed that my brother is fighting Anderson Silva a week before I take on Roman Reigns. I don’t know how it happened, but it feels important to me.

‘Jake is taking on one of the greatest martial arts strikers of all time and next week I’m going to Saudi Arabia to take on the great Roman Reigns.

“As these things happen, it’s history in real time, and that’s why I emphasize that you don’t want to miss it, as if people are going to talk about these events for the rest of their lives.”