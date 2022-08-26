Logan Paul and Nina Agdal share a loved up day on the Mediterranean during romantic Greek vacation

<!–

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal enjoyed a romantic boat trip on Friday as they continued to enjoy their Greek vacation.

The WWE star, 27, and his model girlfriend, 30, were spotted kissing and sharing a conversation in the bow of a boat while stopping on the island of Mykonos.

The Danish-born beauty looked stunning in a purple printed dress that she used as a beach cover.

Under the summery dress, the ties of her bikini could be seen.

The cover model — whose former beauties include Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and actor Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27 — showed off her toned legs and arms as she relaxed on the watercraft.

Logan looked comfortable in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

The YouTube star wore a black Chicago White Sox hat on his head backwards.

Rumors of a romance between the two arose in June when they were spotted sharing a kiss over dinner with friends in London.

The charismatic couple were spotted again in New York, where they had dinner together in July.

Logan is currently on hiatus after signing with the WWE in June and taking on The Miz at SummerSlam last month.

The social media star has also tried his hand at amateur boxing.

He has twice fought in battles with British YouTuber KSI.

The first fight ended in a draw. In the second, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, 29, won in a split decision.

Nina has been working as a model since 2010.

She was discovered walking down the street in her hometown of Hillerød as a teenager, and although she had no experience, she entered the Elite Model Look competition.

The high school student did not win, but was given a contract with Elite Models Copenhagen.

The leggy brunette moved to New York after high school and has since appeared in publications such as Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan and for brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Billabong.

Logan and Nini seem to enjoy each other’s company. They were spotted laughing together, sharing a kiss and holding hands aboard their luxury boat before taking a dinghy to shore to enjoy a meal at Spilia Seaside Restaurant.

