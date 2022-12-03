Logan dog attack breeds: Energex meter reader Kane Minion mauled to death by bullmastiff, ridgeback

<!–

The identity of a man mauled by a ferocious dog attack has been confirmed by 42-year-old Energex meter reader Kane Minion.

Emergency services rushed to a house on Ison Road in Greenbank, Queensland just after 10:45 am Saturday, where Mr Minion was found unconscious in the front garden of the property with critical injuries.

Mr Minion, who had worked for Downer’s Skilltech for seven years and was working as a contractor for Energex at the time, was found by police in a critical condition.

He died at the scene of his injuries, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Police speak to neighbors after a man is killed by dogs

Police found three dogs at the address, two of which were confiscated by the council, with the owners reportedly not at home at the time.

The courier mail reported on Sunday morning, a Bandog Bullmastiff and a Rhodesian Ridgeback cross were seized by Logan City Council animal control officers.

Acting Queensland Police Inspector Gary Worrell told reporters on the scene that the man was from the suburb of Marsden.

“It is also a difficult time for the owners of the property, who are attached to their dogs,” said acting superintendent Worrell.

Police were called to Logan after reports that a man had been attacked by three dogs

Worksafe has been notified, while police prepare a report for the coroner.

A spokesman for the Downer Group, attached to the ABC Mr. Minion worked in the Skilltech branch of the company.

“The details of the incident are still being investigated and a police investigation is ongoing,” they said.

Downer is deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Kane has been with Downer’s Skilltech’s measurement company for over seven years and has been a popular member of the team.

“Downer extends our deepest condolences to Kane’s family, and we will report to them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police said Work Safe Australia had been notified as the man was carrying out work in the Greenbank area at the time.

Greenbank is a rural suburb about 40 km south of Brisbane with a population of less than 10,000.

Ison Road contains several homes on large lots.