Logan and the Deadpool movies are coming to Disney Plus

It was once hard to imagine 20th Century Studios’ more mature Marvel projects like the Deadpool movies and Logan would ever stream on (a relatively kid-friendly platform like) Disney Plus. But that’s exactly what’s going to happen – just in time for San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel today announced that 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are all following in the footsteps of Netflix’s Marvel shows, making the switch to Disney Plus on July 22.

After Disney Plus rolled out additional content rating controls earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before some of the company’s more adult-oriented movies hit the platform. While the announcement itself doesn’t really come as a surprise, what? is a little more curious is Marvel’s timing. It’s been three years since Marvel (or any other studio for that matter) had major news to announce at SDCC, and getting the jump on its own panels by dropping this kind of news definitely feels like a sign of some very interesting things to come.

