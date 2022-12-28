Lochiel’s teenage couple Jaxson Montague and Ashanti Lee Smith are killed in a tragic car accident

There has been a heartbreaking outpouring of grief for two popular teenagers, very much in love, who died in a terrible car accident.

Friends and family in the South Australian town of Port Pirie, some 230 km north of Adelaide, remember Jaxson Montague, 19, and Ashanti Lee Smith, 17, as “true loves” whose lives were brutally truncated.

Emergency services responded to the crash site on the Augusta Highway at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the town of Lochiel, about 100 kilometers south of Port Pirie.

The wrecked car skidded off the road and crashed into a tree.

Jaxon and Ashanti died at the scene while the vehicle’s front passenger, a 46-year-old Port Pirie man believed to be Jaxson’s father, was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

Tributes to the couple, who had been together since July, have been pouring in on social media.

Under the heading that she was “heartbroken”, Ashanti’s grandmother, Elizabeth Smith, wrote that the young accident victim “will be forever with her one true love, Jaxson Montague”.

Jaxson and Ashanti pose with Santa Claus as friends and family express heartbreaking grief at the shocking loss.

‘He was such a wonderful person who treated you like a queen. We love him as much as we will miss them both,” Ms. Smith wrote.

‘This is a nightmare, I wish it was just that and we woke up and everything was fine, but not like this.’

“What I would give to hold you one more time, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Jaxson’s older brother, Logan Christoff, also remembered the couple as a “king and queen.”

“Rest in peace my beautiful little brother and his pretty girlfriend,” he wrote.

‘You will always be in our hearts, you didn’t deserve this.

‘I love you little brother. Two beautiful souls gone too soon, together forever.

Ashanti had only turned 17 a week before the accident, while Jaxon was set to celebrate her 20th birthday in three days.

Cassandra Seal, a friend of Jaxon’s, wrote that she will be ‘forever 19’.

She founded a GoFundMe to pay for the two funerals.

“Many people are heartbroken to lose them, times are tough and having to pay for your own child’s funeral would be devastating,” he wrote on the page.

In a few hours he had raised $3,000.