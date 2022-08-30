Locals call for ‘Welcome to Cumbria’ road sign to be urgently replaced amid absence of four letters

<!–

Concerned Cumbrians have called on traffic authorities to remove a road sign that reads ‘Welcome to Cum’.

Located off the A689 on the County Durham, Cumbria border, the post is intended to read ‘Welcome to Cumbria’ but three of the letters are missing.

A photo of the incomplete sign has been widely shared on Facebook, sparking reactions to the “unfortunate mistake” from people around the world.

Durham County Councilor Mark Wilkes even called on neighboring leaders to “update their signage.”

“I’m scared to even think about what they’re doing on the road,” one social media user said of the photo.

Another added: ‘This is a rather unfortunate and embarrassing mistake – someone failed to keep up with the signs.’

‘I think our friends across the border in Cumbria might want to update their signage,’ repeated Mr Wilkes.

This isn’t the first time signs have caused confusion and humor among drivers in northern England.

The ‘Welcome to Cumbria’ sign posted on the North Yorkshire border was missing letters last fall. Instead, the sign read, “We come to Cum.”

Likewise, residents of Thirsk were surprised that the city signs were still wrong after several years, despite a local government’s plans to replace them.

The town of North Yorkshire was misspelled on two road signs and actually appeared as ‘Thrisk’.