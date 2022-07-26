Locals blast council after ‘rampant’ six foot tall Japanese Knotweed starts creeping towards homes

Japanese knotweed has taken over a park in Worcester and is creeping into homes like a scene from horror movie ‘The Day of the Triffids,’ angry residents claim.

Locals fear the fast-growing plant that has taken root in Brickfields Park, part of King George V Playing Fields, will reduce the value of their properties, and say the council has repeatedly ignored their pleas.

They say the eyesore, which has grown up to two meters high in the park, is invading their homes and needs to be addressed.

Retired gardener Dennis Hodson lives in a £200,000 bungalow adjacent to the fields.

The 73-year-old said he has told council officials about the problem, but nothing has been done to address it.

“The knotweed rages in the park and is now emerging in our gardens, including mine, which is just 20 meters away,” he said. ‘It’s a bit of a nightmare.

“It’s going to be about six feet high in the park and I’ve tried to call the council, but they haven’t done anything.

‘The plant is about to set seed, which will cause it to spread even further. Now is the time to act.

“I also spoke to the groundsmen in the park and they told me it had nothing to do with them. Two or three years ago they cut it back, which will never come off, but now they don’t even do that.

“I was able to remove it from my border with a strong weed killer a few years ago, but it just comes back.”

Another resident described the ongoing issue as “a scene from The Day of the Triffids.”

WHAT IS JAPANESE KNOTWEED? THE KNOWN INSTALLATION THAT CAN DESTROY BUILDINGS Japanese knotweed is a type of plant with bamboo-like stems and small white flowers. Native to Japan, the plant is considered an invasive species. The plant, scientifically named Fallopia japonica, was brought to Britain by the Victorians as an ornamental garden plant and to lay railroad tracks to stabilize the soil. It has no natural enemies in the UK while in Asia it is controlled by fungi and insects. In the US, it is listed as an invasive weed in 12 states and can be found in another 29. It is incredibly durable and fast growing and can seriously damage buildings and construction sites if left unchecked. The infamous plant strangles other plants and can kill entire gardens. Able to grow twenty centimeters in one day, it deprives other plants of their most important nutrients and water.

“The knotweed is getting closer and closer to our homes,” they said.

“It’s like a scene from The Day of the Triffids and the combination of the very hot weather and then heavy rain has gotten it out of hand.

“The council is doing nothing to help and we are all concerned about the impact it is having on the value of our homes.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to buy a house that this thing takes over.”

Japanese knotweed is one of the most common invasive plants in the UK.

Introduced to the UK from Japan in 1825, the plant can grow up to 10cm per day and cause damage to buildings and infrastructure if not shortened and left unsupervised.

Once established, it can be very difficult to get rid of the weeds, so much so that experts treat the cuttings as licensed hazardous waste.

Having weed on a property can make it notoriously difficult for homeowners to get a mortgage or resell the property.

A Worcester City Council spokesman said specially trained staff will visit the playing fields in the coming days to try and tackle the problem.

“We are aware of the Japanese knotweed growing on King George V Playing Fields and our specially trained staff will inject the plants with stem over the next few days,” they said.

“It will take a few weeks for it to go away and we’ll be doing a follow-up in a month and another next year to make sure it’s addressed.

“If this Japanese knotweed has spread to properties from the playing fields, residents can contact us and we can do something about it.”