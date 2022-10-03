Localization of d-orbital electrons in transition metals determined

l 3 and l 2 photoelectron l 2.3 VV Auger electron coincidence maps of Cu(a) and Co(b) along with the coincident photoelectron spectrum obtained by the integration of the maps along the kinetic energy of the Auger electron. The regions chosen for further analysis are marked as solid color lines in the binding energy sum spectra (green, red, and blue).” width=”800″ height=”409″/> l 3 and l 2 photoelectron l 2.3 VV Auger electron coincidence maps of Cu(a) and Co(b) along with the coincident photoelectron spectrum obtained by the integration of the maps along the Auger electron kinetic energy. The regions chosen for further analysis are marked as solid color lines in the binding energy sum spectra (green, red and blue).



Transition and non-ferrous metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt are suitable not only as materials in engineering and technology, but also for a wide range of applications in electrochemistry and catalysis.

Their chemical and physical properties are related to the occupation of the outer d-orbital shells around the atomic nuclei. The energetic levels of the electrons and their localization or delocalization can be studied at the X-ray source BESSY II, which provides powerful synchrotron radiation.

Copper, Nickel, Cobalt

The team of the Uppsala-Berlin Joint Lab (UBjL) around Prof. Alexander Föhlisch and Prof. Nils Mårtensson has now published new results on copper, nickel and cobalt samples. They confirmed known findings for copper, whose d-electrons are atomically located, and for nickel, in which localized electrons coexist with delocalized electrons.

However, in the case of the element cobalt, which is used in batteries and as an alloy in fuel cells, previous findings have been contradictory because the measurement accuracy was not sufficient to make clear statements.

Spectroscopy combined with highly sensitive detectors

At BESSY II, the Uppsala-Berlin Joint Lab has set up an instrument that allows measurements with the necessary precision. To determine electronic localization or delocalization, Auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy (APECS) is used.

APECS requires the newly developed Angle Resolved Time of Flight (ArTOF) electron spectrometers, whose detection efficiency exceeds that of standard hemispheric analyzers by orders of magnitude. Equipped with two ArTOF electron spectrometers, the CoESCA@UE52-PGM terminal is supervised by UBjL scientist Dr. Danilo Kühn unique worldwide.

Analyzing (catalytic) materials

In the case of the element cobalt, the measurements now show that the d-electrons of cobalt can be considered to be highly delocalized. “This is an important step for a quantitative determination of electronic localization on a variety of materials, catalysts and (electro)chemical processes”, emphasizes Föhlisch.

The Royal Society of Chemistry has selected the article as HOT Article 2022 because this measurement method may spark interest from the wider research community. The terminal is also available to international BESSY II users, who can request beamtime twice a year.

The research was published in Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics.

Artur Born et al, The extent of electron routing and shell closure in the nuclear ionized state of transition metals investigated by Auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy, Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (2022). Artur Born et al, The extent of electron routing and shell closure in the nuclear ionized state of transition metals investigated by Auger photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy,(2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2CP02477B

