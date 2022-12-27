Local band awarded as best wedding professional in 2022

MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Local band, funk evolutionhas been honored as one of the Top 3% Wedding Professionals for 2022. weddingwire Y The knot recognize Funk Evolution based on feedback they receive from past bridal clients at recent WeddingWire Awards.

The band was the winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples Choice Award. The award represents the top wedding professionals in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism as assessed by couples. Funk Evolution explains that 2022 was an important year, which allowed a change in the projection of the band. They went from being primarily a “club band” to focusing on their corporate and bridal sector events. The band was able to perform for 47 couples on their wedding day in 2022. Funk Evolution thanks everyone who has shared the ride with them and is excited for the new year!