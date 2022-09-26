Lloyds Bank issues an urgent scam alert over fake British Gas emails asking for direct debit details

<!–

Fraudsters posing as British Gas are trying to rob hard-working British families thousands of pounds as part of a new scam sweeping the nation, a bank has warned.

Lloyds Bank said scammers impersonate energy supplier employees in fake emails sent to tight-knit households.

In the fake email, fraudsters claim to their victims that their last direct debit from their utility bills failed and could lead to their electricity being cut off.

But Lloyds has warned that these messages are a hoax and has urged people not to respond to them.

In a statement to customers, Lloyds said: “You could get an email that looks like it’s from British Gas.

‘It then says that your last payment via direct debit has not been made and that your gas supply could be cut off.

Scammers send fake emails pretending to be from British Gas in an attempt to steal people’s hard-earned money, British Gas has warned

Lloyds has advised customers on how to avoid falling victim to the scam, which is spreading in the UK

If people are unsure about an email they receive, they are requested to contact British Gas directly using information from the company’s official website

“They want you to click on a link to check and update your payment information. This is scam.

“The link is to a fake site to try to get your personal or payment information.”

It comes as millions of families face an unprecedented rise in their energy bills as rising prices cut people’s savings.

Energy bills will be frozen at £2,500 a year for two years in a measure announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss to protect homes from rising gas and electricity prices

The price cap goes into effect on October 1 and lasts until 2024 – the same year as the next general election.

Without the cap, experts feared that household energy bills could have risen from an average of £1,971 to a whopping £3,549 a year.

In an effort to fight fraudsters taking advantage of the energy crisis, Lloyds has since issued advice to help people avoid falling victim to the scammers.

People are urged not to open emails if they don’t know who sent them – and to check the sender’s email address to make sure it’s legitimate.

Lloyds also asks people not to click on links or attachments unless they know they are safe.

Links can often send people to malicious websites or infect a computer or phone with a virus.

Emails can also contain spelling mistakes, which may indicate that they are not genuine.

Those who are unsure of an email are requested to contact their energy supplier directly, via links on the company’s official website, to verify.