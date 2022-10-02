Lleyton and Bec Hewitt dress in understated hoodies as they leave their $4.3 million Gold Coast mansion

<!–

They are one of the most famous sports couples in the country.

But Lleyton and Bec Hewitt looked like any other Aussie family as they left their Gold Coast mansion on Saturday with their brood.

The pair kept it quiet in hoodies and activewear as they enjoyed a day out with their kids.

Bec without makeup was seen wearing an oversized blue Adidas sweater with loose fitting jeans and sneakers.

Lleyton also dressed for comfort in a green and black hoodie and black shorts.

He completed his look with sports socks and sneakers.

The couple were followed by two of their three children, including Mia, 17, and Ava, 12.

Bec’s youngest daughter Ava, 12, opted for a modern street style with cycling shorts, a Billie Eilish hoodie and cap.

The family has just returned from Bec’s native Sydney, where they had a bite to eat in Ritzy Rose Bay.

It comes after the pair splashed $4,305 million on a spectacular Gold Coast trail.

Located in Burleigh Heads, one of Queensland’s most desirable postcodes, the new home is an architectural masterpiece.

Bec and Lleyton married at Taronga Zoo in 2005.

After their marriage, they moved with their children to the island of Nassau in the Bahamas after purchasing a $3.8 million villa on the Old Fort Bay estate.

In 2016, the Hewitts left the Bahamas permanently and moved back to Melbourne, buying their Toorak home a year later in April 2017.

They then temporarily moved to Sydney last year for Bec’s Dancing With The Stars performance and to escape the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne.

Bec, 38, a singer and actress, rose to fame playing Hayley Smith in Home and Away from 1998 to 2005.

Lleyton, 41, is a former world No. 1 tennis champion who will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame this month.