Ljube Velevski who slaughtered his entire family is hunted by police only days after being freed

A quadruple murderer who slaughtered his family is now being hunted by police just days after he was released from prison.

Ljube Velevski was released from prison eight days ago after serving more than 20 years behind bars for the murder of his wife and three children in their home south of Wollongong.

A police source said an arrest warrant has been issued against Velevski, who is wanted for failing to fulfill his obligations under the Child Protection Register.

The registry is responsible for monitoring offenders who commit sexual or violent crimes against children.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ljube Velevski (pictured), 57, just days after he was released from prison for brutally butchering his partner Snezana, six-year-old daughter Zaklina and newborn twins Daniel and Dijana at their home in Wollongong in 1994

In 1994, Veleski brutally slaughtered his partner Snezana, six-year-old daughter Zaklina and newborn twins Daniel and Dijana at their home in Wollongong.

The 57-year-old was given a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars, but walked free from Junee correctional center last Friday.

The Daily Telegraph understands police suspect Velevski has returned to the Illawarra, where he still has family.

Velevski had seven days after his release from prison to report to his nearest police station to be registered.

His rights and duties would have been explained to him by a specialized police officer.

CPR law requires a person on the registry to provide a range of information to the police, including any aliases and their address.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a police source has confirmed that Velevski (pictured) is wanted for allegedly failing to comply with his obligations under the Child Protection Register.

It also contains all employer details, any memberships of clubs or organizations that also allow underage members, the registration of their vehicle and all their internet usernames and email addresses.

The police source said it would be alleged that Velevski had not turned up in the required time.

They said, “He had seven days to report and today is eight.”

Velevski claims his wife Snezana locked herself in the bedroom and committed a murder-suicide

On June 20, 1994, police found the bodies of Velevski’s family stacked with their throats open at their Berkeley home in southern Wollongong.

The father initially told police that he hadn’t seen his family since the previous night and that his wife had taken their children into a room and locked the door.

Officers broke into the bedroom and found the bodies piled between a bed and a crib.

Velevski denied killing them, claiming he slept in his daughter’s room for 17 hours before police found their bodies.

He was found guilty after an eight-week trial in 1997, during which a court sentenced him to 25 years in prison for four murders.

Prosecutors believe he killed his family after his wife threatened to leave him.

On June 20, 1994, police found the bodies of Velevski’s family stacked with their throats open at their home in the southern suburbs of Wollongong.

One of the most important elements of the trial was proving that it was Velevski who killed his family rather than his wife.

Six forensic experts visited the crime scene, three of whom determined it was likely the father killed his family, while two said it was his partner.

Mendo Josifovski, his wife’s brother, said the judge’s decision was “a joke” and “too lenient” after he sentenced him to 19 years on probation.

Velevski tried to overturn the NSW Supreme Court conviction in 1999, but it was rejected.

“The conviction must be quashed … the jury should have had reasonable doubts about the guilt of the accused,” dissident David Kirby said at the time.

“There is, in my opinion, a significant chance that an innocent person has been convicted.”

Wife Snezana (left) and six-year-old Zaklina (right) were brutally murdered by Velevski in 1994 at their home in Wollongong.

Newborn twins Daniel and Dijana also had their throats slit by their father – with prosecutors claiming he committed the murders after his wife threatened to leave them

The court heard evidence that Snezana suffered from postpartum depression and that her family had a history of mental health problems, but her midwife said she was “exactly the opposite” of that description.

The case was subsequently appealed to the High Court, where it was also dismissed.

On Thursday, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said that despite the fact that Velevski had committed the “worst crime imaginable” he had served his time and there was no chance of an extended surveillance order or continued detention.

NSW State Parole Authority refused his parole in May 2016 because he was “not involved in any programs to address his violent offence.”

His wife’s family was only informed by journalists that Velevski would go free on Thursday.

They said they were unhappy and had no idea where he might live.