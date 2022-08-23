Lizzy Savetsky set to join cast of The Real Housewives of New York as show looks to add influencers

<!–

Fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky is slated to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York.

A source told Page six on Monday that Bravo wants to change the chemistry in the long-running series.

Bravo found that people don’t respond very well to the constant bickering and fighting of the… [previous] cast” and “hope this new cast will be a little more inspiring and attract the younger audience,” the source said.

The newcomers to the series’ cast — who will replace Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams — are “women with their own brands, or at least strong Instagram followings” and are ” already strong in the influencer space,” said the source.

Savetsky is originally from Fort Worth, Texas and is based in New York as she is a mother of three children with her husband Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon.

She has more than 201,000 followers on Instagram and posts frequently about her Jewish faith, the Yiddish language, and her family.

She has also spoken candidly about fighting alcohol abuse, as she told the outlet aish last month that her last drink was July 31, 2021.

Savetsky told the outlet she realized she had hit rock bottom when she “blacked out while receiving” guests who had visited her house for Shabbat, adding: “I don’t remember anything until I get up the next morning.” woke up.’

She said seeing her husband’s annoyance with her made her realize she could “lose everything” as a result of drinking.

“Then I was willing to turn everything over to God and give everything to this battle,” she said. “The outside world wouldn’t tell me to stop. It had to come from within.’

Savetsky will join the cast at a time when the behind-the-scenes rivalry has escalated to the point where the entire cast couldn’t get together for a special reunion.

Bravo is aiming to recast some of the RHONY cast members into a legacy series, sources told the outlet.

The show also aims to recruit Vera Wang SVP of global communications, Priya Shukla, for a role on the series, but she has yet to sign up as a full-time cast member, a source told the outlet.