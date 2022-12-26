Lizzo weeps with joy after legendary flutist Sir James Galway wished her a special Merry Christmas

Lizzo shared her reaction to receiving a special Merry Christmas wish from legendary piper Sir James Galway on Sunday.

In the video she posted on social media, the 34-year-old singer cried with joy after receiving her idol’s message.

She shared video of the 83-year-old Irish virtuoso playing We Wish You A Merry Christmas on the flute before he said: “Merry Christmas Lizzo from your number one fan.”

Her reaction: Lizzo, 34, shared her reaction to receiving a special Merry Christmas wish from legendary piper Sir James Galway, 83, on Sunday.

Aww: first he showed a video of flute icon James playing the flute

About the video she shared on her Instagram Story, the talented flutist wrote: “All of you Sir James Galway wished ME a Merry Christmas.”

With three shocked emojis, the Grammy Award-winning singer added: “The price went up ALL THE WAY.”

Then, she shared a video of her wiping away tears and saying, ‘Is that fucking James?’

In disbelief: In the video she posted on social media, the singer cried tears of joy after receiving her idol’s message.

She then sighs dramatically, expressing being overwhelmed with disbelief: ‘Is that the fucking James Galway?’

Earlier on Christmas Day, the founder of shapewear brand Yitty shared a carousel post of herself in a pink bunny jumpsuit.

She wrote to her fans: ‘Merry Christmas everyone. It’s been a weird year.

Tears of joy: Shared video of the 83-year-old Irish virtuoso playing We Wish You A Merry Christmas on the flute before he said: ‘Merry Christmas Lizzo from your number one fan’

“Ups and downs and wild plot twists,” said the “About Damn Time” singer. “All I can say is: stay with the ones you love and expect the unexpected.”

She added: “Eat something good and give someone a hug today.”

The star, who also shared that her mom got her a panini press and kitchen torch for the holidays, recently donned a festive yet sexy candy cane costume complete with matching wig for Christmas Eve.

Warm Wishes: Earlier on Christmas Day, the founder of shapewear brand Yitty shared a carousel post of herself in a pink bunny jumpsuit and wished her fans a Merry Christmas

The “Juice” singer celebrated holiday eve in the tinsel-trimmed corset and daringly cut-out leggings.

In the caption of the photo, she wrote: “The Christmas spirit just got to me.”

It looks like the star spent the holidays with her family at their $26 million Los Angeles home and celebrated her upcoming HBO Max special performance, Lizzo: Live in Concert, which premieres on December 31.

In the holiday spirit: The star, who also shared that her mom gave her a panini press and kitchen torch for the holidays, recently donned a festive yet sexy candy cane costume complete with matching wig for the Good night.

And earlier last week, he shared in his first network TV interview on CBS Sunday Morning about the “milestone” of buying a lavish mansion after years of sleeping in his car and couch surfing.

She told host Tracy Smith, 54, about coming home from her special tour: “On this past tour, where I was lucky enough to be in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my home. Like, I can’t wait to get back to my own home and bed.”

“And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this,'” he continued. So I do not know. It is a milestone for me.