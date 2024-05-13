Lizzo thanks anti-genocide activists for helping her out of a nine-month ‘deep dark depression’ in candid post: ‘You have activated me’

Lizzo shared that anti-genocide activists helped her get out of a nine-month depression in a candid new social media post.

The singer, 36, who was sued by three of her former dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment last year, uploaded a video titled “Life Update” to her Instagram on Monday.

In it, she shared that she has been battling depression for the past nine months, but that it has been “triggered” by those fighting for Palestine, among other places.

“I just want to take a second and personally thank all the activists who have been working tirelessly to help liberate and free people who have been genocide (sic) around the world,” he shared.

‘On a personal note, you have activated me. She was in a deep, dark depression. I’ve had a few mental health crises and episodes over the past nine months. And I wasn’t present,’ she added.

Lizzo, 36, shared that anti-genocide activists helped her get out of a nine-month depression in a candid new post.

‘Between the loss I experienced in my personal life and the state of the world, I found myself in an emotional state where I can’t process or handle anything. It was very dark.’

‘I’m not saying this to make excuses, nor do I want sympathy. I just haven’t been able to be transparent with you in a long time. And this has been weighing on my heart to share with you all.’

‘The people in my life who love me and care about me helped me get out of this dark space and I appreciate them. Kind words from people on the Internet. They really motivated me. But also the activism I have seen has been extremely motivating.”

She continued: ‘Your work is not in vain. You have helped many people. You’ve saved literal lives.’

“As someone who has worked closely with activists, I know the toll this can take on your mental and physical health, and it can feel ungrateful,” Lizzo said.

The star shouted out those fighting for ‘Palestine, Sudan and the Congo’ and added: ‘You all have really motivated me to get off my butt and get back to who I am.’

“I also want to take this moment and thank all the anti-genocide and anti-war protests that have taken place on college campuses,” he shared, apparently referring to the anti-Israel protests currently spreading across American college campuses.

The singer, who was sued by three of her former dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment last year, took to her Instagram with a video post titled ‘Life Update’ on Monday.

In it, she shared that she has been battling depression for the past nine months, but that it has been “triggered” by those fighting for Palestine, among other places.

‘You’ve activated me. She was in a deep, dark depression. I’ve had a few mental health crises and episodes over the past nine months. And I was not present,’ she stated.

Last month, the Grammy winner clarified that she has no plans to stop making music after sharing an alarming post on Instagram, in which she declared that she ‘quit’ due to constant criticism; Seen at the Met Gala in New York on May 6.

‘What these students have done and are doing is deeply important. I can’t even express it in a video.’

He went on to say: ‘Thank you to the people who really cared about me. You saw my face. But there was no one at home. I wasn’t present at all. “I left and I don’t like the way it feels.”

Lizzo also shared that she has reached out to activists to see how she can help.

Last month, the Grammy winner clarified that she has no plans to stop making music after sharing an alarming post on Instagram, in which she declared that she ‘quit’ due to constant criticism.

After admitting that she was “tired of everyone dragging her” about her appearance, the superstar jumped on social media to clarify what she meant by saying she “quit.”

In the video, she appeared on camera while telling fans that she actually meant that she “stopped paying attention to negative energy.”

“What I’m not going to give up is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people, because I know I’m not alone,” the performer (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) assured her fans.

She continued, “I am by no means the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive one.”

The Truth Hurts hitmaker went on to say that if she gave even “just one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves” against negative people or comments, then they would be doing “more than” they “could have expected.”

In her original post, she told her followers that she was getting “tired of putting up with everyone in my life and on the internet dragging her down.”

In August of last year, the musical artist was sued by three of her former dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment in addition to creating a hostile work environment; seen on April 13 in Los Angeles

After the lawsuit came to light, Lizzo broke her silence on Instagram and stated that the claims were “unbelievable” and “outrageous”; Lizzo seen in 2023

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help make the world a little better than I found it,” he wrote in a statement. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Lizzo went on to say that it was frustrating to “constantly” be “facing lies” about her “because of her influence and views” and to “be the butt of the joke every time because” of her appearance.

“My character is criticized by people who don’t know me and who don’t respect my name,” he concluded. ‘I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I leave.’

Her initial post about quitting came just a day after the lawyer for Lizzo’s three former dancers who previously sued her for sexual harassment criticized “disgraceful” President Joe Biden for allowing her to perform at his 25 Radio City fundraiser. million dollars on Thursday.

In August of last year, the musical artist was sued by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodríguez, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

After the lawsuit came to light, Lizzo broke her silence on Instagram, stating that the claims were “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

The lawsuit is still ongoing.