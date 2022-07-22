Lizzo talks her friendships with Selena Gomez and Harry Styles

Lizzo talked about spending time with some of her friends in the entertainment industry on an episode of the Spout podcast released Tuesday.

During the sit-down, the 34-year-old performer noted that while she and Selena Gomez were in touch, they weren’t necessarily working on projects together.

The Truth Hurts singer then spoke about how she grew close to Harry Styles after he covered one of her hit songs.

When Lizzo talked about her friendship with Gomez, 29, she noted that their online interactions didn’t mean they planned to work together in the future.

She stated: “I don’t know why every time the two famous musicians talk to each other on the internet, people assume that they are about to drop a song. What if we just want to be friends? Why are you in my business?’

The Grammy-winning artist went on to say that she greatly admired the star of Only Murders In The Building.

She commented, “I mean, she’s incredible. I’ve been a fan of hers for so long.’

The pair had previously interacted through videos shared to their respective TikTok accounts last year.

Lizzo went on to talk about how she started her friendship with Styles, 28, and revealed that they started connecting after he covered one of her songs.

“He was doing Juice in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s mutual respect here. There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we had to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet,’ she remembered.

She then said that she and the former One Direction member got along really well and gushed about his personality.

“Before our first meeting… we talked for a long time. He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny,” she said.

Lizzo also noted that she was instantly won over by the Daylight singer.

‘For people with social anxiety, it’s an interesting way to meet someone for the first time. Not the ideal way. But Harry can put even the most socially anxious person at ease,” she said.

The artist recently said: Elle UK that the As It Was singer previously took care of her during a wild night out.

She recalled, “That really happened. And Harry stays very calm under pressure, and he gets very chill.’

Lizzo added: “I think he could keep me together while everything falls apart.”

The singer previously showed her eccentric sense of style in a series of promotional images for her shapewear brand, Yitty, which were shared on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the photos, the hitmaker rocked a bright pink top that was paired with a matching hoodie and set of leggings.

Her typically dark brown locks were dyed to match the dominant color of her clothes.

Lizzo described her outfit for today as “Neon P**** Pink Panther” in the caption of her post.