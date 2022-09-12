Lizzo slips into red Adidas x Gucci ensemble… and gifts her mom with posh bag for her birthday

Lizzo is known to splurge on the latest fashion for herself, as well as for family and friends.

And on Sunday, the musician and rapper took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of her more recent purchases, though sometimes she enjoyed star perks and got things for free.

First up, the Cuz I Love You star took on a number of poses, both solo and with beau Myke Wright, in a new ensemble from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration collection.

She would then focus her purchasing power on her mother and gift her a new Gucci bag for her birthday, which she documented in a second set of photos she took while celebrating with Wright and her family.

Fashionista: Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson), 34, showed her love for Gucci and struck a few poses in a red ensemble from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration

The outfit had an old-fashioned, retro look, which is the theme of the new collaboration, which was launched last September during Alessandro Michele's show in Milan.

“We Gucci,” she explained in the caption of the messages featuring the dashing star with her raven locks pulled back from her face, wearing a headscarf.

You only have to glance to recognize some of the well-known designs that each brand was known for in years gone by.

Her husband: The musician and rapper also posed next to her beau Myke Wright, who showed off his fashion sense in a purple suit with black lapels

Stylin’: The Detroit resident had long locked her up with a headscarf in front of the mail

The Tempo rapper would add stylish brown-framed sunglasses to her ensemble for most images, including when she struck a few poses next to the man in her life.

Wright, 35, showed his fashion sense decked out in a purple suit with black lapels and matching leather shoes.

The stand-up comedian and actor sported a full beard and mustache and had his dark locks styled in long braids that fell below his shoulders.

For a second photo together, the couple wrapped their arms around each other as they stared into the camera, while Lizzo made sure to hold up her chic animal-print bag.

Hyped collab: Alessandro Michele launched the Adidas x Gucci collaboration in Milan last September and was then made available to the public in June, according to Vogue

New entry: The couple sparked romance rumors when they were photographed hugging and kissing in March 2021

The couple’s history dates back to when they worked together as co-hosts and stars of MTV’s Wonderland, which debuted in 2016.

The songwriter sparked romantic rumors with Wright after they were photographed hugging and kissing in March 2021. The couple would be photographed year round.

They made their red carpet debut together last June at a For Your Consideration event for her Watch Out For The Big Grrrls competition series in Los Angeles.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Lizzo confirmed that she was in a relationship with someone special who was not affected by her success. “If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame is] not even a factor,” she explained of the dynamics in her relationship.

Surprise birthday present: Lizzo also shared her love for Gucci with her mother by gifting her a chic bag for her birthday

Surprise: Her mom seemed completely surprised to get a black Gucci bag for her birthday

It wasn’t long before Lizzo followed up on another post on Sunday showing off her love for Gucci. Only this time it was all about spreading love to her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, for her birthday.

“My mom opening her Gucci bag is a MOOD – I love you mommy, happy birthday,” she gushed in the caption about her birthday present she gave Mom.

For the cover selfie photo, mother and daughter snuggled outside by a wooden fence.

The birthday girl, who probably wore one of the items Lizzo gifted her last year when she bought her a whole new wardrobe for her birthday.

Family time: Lizzo snuggled up with her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, for a few photos while celebrating with family

Celebration: Wright (right) was also present for the birthday celebrations with Lizzo’s family

The proud mother looked surprised when she opened the package to find that her daughter had given her a beautiful Gucci bag.

There are also a few group shots of Lizzo and Wright celebrating her mother’s birthday with family.

Lizzo was classically trained as a flautist by renowned music teacher Claudia Momen from the age of 10 until she graduated from Alief Elsik High School in Alief, Houston in 2006, where she also began to hone her rapping skills.

She has released four studio albums since 2013; the most recent is Special, which came out in mid-July

Continuing with the single About Damn Time, which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the album peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Love party: the couple beamed as they posed with family at the birthday party