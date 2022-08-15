Lizzo slips into a plunging white wedding dress as she teases new music video 2 B Loved

Lizzo looked like a blushing bride on Sunday as she donned a deep white wedding dress in a teaser for her new music video 2 B Loved.

The singer, 34, pulled out all the stops for her role as a bride-to-be and let her curves slide in the angelic gown which was complete with a thigh-high split and floral lace headdress.

Ever the Entertainer, the short clip of Lizzo’s video shared on Instagram saw her waiting anxiously at the altar for her groom as she stood next to a handsome, shirtless officiant in an elaborate hat.

The hitmaker Good As Hell paired her dress with white stockings, white sunglasses and a pair of white lace-up boots.

The clip shows her and her guest staring down the aisle in shock as a mystery man jumps on a motorcycle and takes off his helmet – but the scene cuts out before his face is shown.

Lizzo is then seen running away in a vintage red sports car, suggesting that the fictional wedding didn’t go to plan.

Lizzo captioned her post and teased, “ARE YOU READY..? THE MUSIC VIDEO ‘2 B LOVED’ IS HERE COMING…’ with many fans reacting that they were indeed ready.

Meanwhile, two days later, Lizzo was seen again in a wedding dress while teasing fans again for her upcoming music video.

In the short clip shared to Instagram, she was standing on a beach before running into the sea, captioned, “DID I SAY YES?”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has donned a wedding dress for entertainment purposes, as she previously wore in her 2019 Truth Hurts video.

While in the same year she also donned the bridal attire for a performance at the BET Awards.

It comes after Lizzo showed off her curves in a glittering gold bikini as she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach on Thursday.

The performer was seen frolicking in the crystal clear waves of the ocean, splashing herself with water and grabbing her ample behind in a sassy pose.

The singer didn’t seem to be paying attention to the recent controversy surrounding her and Kathy Hilton, 63, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently mistook her for Precious star Gabourey Sidibe.

‘He luh this fat a** muahahahaha,’ the singer captioned the sunny holiday snaps.

Lizzo gave her 12.8 million fans a close-up of her famous assets, which she grabbed with her hands in one go.

While in another photo she held her cleavage and blew a kiss at the camera.

The Grammy-winning singer wore oversized black sunglasses for the day and sported a gold bracelet.

She wore her long raven locks in thin braids in a high ponytail on top of her head.

Her followers seemed to appreciate the sultry photos, which featured rapper DaBaby, 30, posting a peach emoji along with a hand-clapping emoji.

Another fan gushed over the photos, writing, “Happy times a trillion.”