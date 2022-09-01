Lizzo shows off her curves while modeling bra and underwear sets from her shapewear line Yitty

<!–

Lizzo took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote new bra and underwear sets from her shapewear line Yitty.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker, 34, showcased her famous curves in a short clip that saw her dancing sensually as she formed a variety of playful sets, featuring colors ranging from pale pink to violet and green.

The video comes after the star was embarrassed by comedian Aries Spears as she gave her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs about the weened.

The musician rocked straight black locks for the clip, along with sexy long silver nails.

‘AM I DONE? (2 BE YITTIED?) – NEW TRAP FALLS JUST IN TIME FOR PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON!!! TOMORROW ONLY AT @YITTY,” she wrote in the caption.

The star wore smokey eyeshadow that day, along with black eyeliner and a hint of pink blush.

Lizzo also wore a white cap with the Yitty logo in the video. The name Yitty was coined as a nod to her childhood nickname.

At another point in the video, the beauty — born Melissa Viviane Jefferson — also flaunted a pale pink T-shirt from the new line.

Lizzo seemed to feel more confident than ever, despite the recent embarrassing comments.

And she didn’t hold back when she responded to Spears’ cruel comments about her while taking the Video For Good trophy for her hit About Damn Time at the VMAs.

“And now, to the suckers who have something to say about me in the press,” Lizzo said, before taking a dramatic pause. “You know what, I’m not going to say anything.”

She continued, “They say, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because damn it, I’m winning!’

Lizzo attended the show with her beauty Myke Wright, whom she first began seeing in March 2021.

Her speech came after fans and fellow performers came out to defend her after Spears made headlines for his vile comments about the Grammy winner’s weight.

Under fire: Spears, 47, made derogatory comments about Lizzo’s body during an interview on YouTube channel The Art of Dialogue

During an interview on Art of Dialogue last week, he stated that he “couldn’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji.”

He also said some other unsavory comments, including comparing her to mashed potatoes, while admitting he wasn’t in shape himself.

The Good as Hell artist has dealt with body shaming throughout her career.

In a 2021 interview in support of the release of her Rumors single on the Zane Lowe Showrevealed the multi-talented performer: ‘I feel like’ [being] fat is the worst thing people can say about me right now. This is the biggest uncertainty. It’s like, “How dare a pop star be fat?” I had to own that.’