Lizzo reunites with pal Harry Styles as the duo pose for photos amid their tours in Chicago

Lizzo happily reunited with fellow singer Harry Styles in a new photo collage she posted to her Twitter earlier Sunday morning.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker, 34, and talented recording artist, 28, laughed excitedly when they ran into each other in Chicago on both their tours.

The former One Direction member, who was on the road for his Love On Tour, and the rapper, who also took the stage for her Special Tour, have had a close and supportive friendship since 2019.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a photo compilation of herself and Harry giving each other a high-five while enjoying some downtime backstage.

The duo smiled widely and seemed to be having a great time as they spent time catching up. In the caption of her tweet, the star typed: “Anyway…I had so much fun with Harry yesterday.”

Both met by chance while stopping in Chicago to perform at the city’s United Center stadium.

Where Harry previously performed on Thursday and Friday, Lizzo will perform in the main hall on Sunday.

The stadium’s main twitter page also sent out a tweet, showcasing the special moment when the two friends reunited.

‘ALL THE RULES ARE TRUE, YES! @Lizzo and @Harry_Styles were here under one roof at Harry’s House in Chicago,” the United Center main page tweeted.

Lizzo wore an orange and black printed high-waisted Yitty leggings and a matching long-sleeved top, representing her brand.

Harry was wearing light blue high-waisted trousers and a yellow patterned heart-shaped vest.

The duo reclined on a plush velvet couch placed backstage near the stadium by a large black curtain.

A long-lasting friendship initially developed between the artists when Harry covered Lizzo’s song titled Juice, a few years back in 2019.

At the time of performing the cover during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session, the As It Was singer explained why he chose Lizzo’s tune.

‘I just love her. She is certainly one of the most exciting artists working right now. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is herself,” he explained.

Not long after, the two stars got the chance to meet in person, which Lizzo spoke about during an interview on the Squirt podcast.

The star revealed that the two both went to Miami to perform, and spontaneously made the decision to fly to the city together.

During the flight, the singers got to know each other better and Lizzo asked Harry to perform Juice with her at the Miami concert as a big surprise for the fans.

Earlier this year, in April, Lizzo was seen again on stage with the talented singer as she joined Harry at his Coachella set in 2022.

During an interview on the Audacy podcastthe award-winning singer opened up about the special moment and how she was “sincerely” shocked when she was asked to perform with Harry.

“The funny thing is that it was really a surprise for me too, because I think I discovered it on Wednesday night, and then I was rehearsing. “Because I really went to Coachella to see Harry,” she said on the podcast episode.

“I love his music, that’s my man, I’m a fan,” she explained, adding: “And then it was Wednesday night, ‘Would you like to come and rehearse and do ‘I Will Survive’?”

“And I’m like, ‘F**k, yeah!’ So I stopped the day before, we drove it three times in its trailer, and then we just did it,” Lizzo explained of the special appearance.

Lizzo and Harry will have another chance to run into each other again, and both are scheduled to perform at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles next month in November.

In addition to performing her heart on stage, Lizzo recently announced on Instagram that her documentary called Love, Lizzo will officially premiere on HBO Max on November 24.

‘Finally telling my story. My way,” the About Damn Time hitmaker typed in the caption.

According to BillboardLizzo also said in a press release: “Growing up, I never dreamed I would experience all the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started.”

“I’m so excited to be able to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” the talented star added. The documentary shows her ‘humble beginnings’ to her ‘rise to fame’.