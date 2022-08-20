Lizzo looks striking in dark lipstick as she models a black top from her shapewear line Yitty

<!–

Lizzo made a bold appearance on Instagram Friday as she promoted her shapewear range Yitty.

The 34-year-old musician was dressed in a black halterneck ‘Body Butter’ top as she posed in a sultry photoshoot.

Lizzo, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, teased in the caption: “No @yitty was harmed making this bomb a** photo.”

Lizzo kept her 12.8 million followers on the photo sharing app busy as she uploaded a carousel of three photos.

Standing in front of a wall of horizontal wooden planks and surrounded by greenery, the pop star set up a beautiful shop window.

Her dark hair was styled in six straight braids framed by an outline of neatly brushed baby hair.

She looked gorgeous with her brown eyes brought to life with the help of bright fluttering lashes.

Jefferson’s cheeks were impressively sculpted and covered in a pink blush, adding stunning dimension to her face.

And finally, her plump, heart-shaped pout was covered in a highly pigmented matte black lipstick.

She bared her thighs and arms in the sleeveless number, showing a long string of needle-shaped white nails.

In a second post shared on Friday, the singer-songwriter uploaded a second-long coil while waving her hair back and forth.

Lizzo’s braids were interrupted by thick black beads that she clattered as she playfully shook her head.

In addition to the jarring head movements, she used her face to evoke emphatic facial expressions.

“Only real people can understand what I just said,” she wrote in the caption, adding: “(before you ask… the top is @yitty.”

Lizzo announced the launch of Yitty in March with a statement referencing body positivity.

She also released a video showcasing some of her new designs, in collaboration with Fabletics.

She said, “I felt like I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough.

“And to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain on it to fit into an archetype of beauty.”