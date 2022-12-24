Lizzo looks sexy in cane leggings and a red bustier as she dances to Santa Baby

Lizzo put on a sexy candy cane stripe display on social media on Saturday to show how she’s getting into the holiday spirit.

The 34-year-old hitmaker donned a long red and white wig, tinsel-trimmed bustier and long-sleeved bodysuit and leggings with silver high-heeled sandals as she danced to Eartha Kitt’s Santa Baby.

“The spirit of Christmas just came over me,” she wrote, explaining the sultry ensemble and accompanying cabaret performance.

Fellow artist Cardi B was enchanted by the Christmas display and cheekily wrote “I wanna lick you” when she shared the snaps on Twitter.

In two separate posts, the chart posted some sexy snaps posing in the outfit against a red backdrop, captioning “SANTA, BABY!” on one side and “Swipe to see a**” on the other.

Lizzo received an early present this year.

Her cover of Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas is a Christmas hit, debuting at number nine on the Billboard charts.

The song, which she sang on Saturday Night Live last Sunday, is streaming on Amazon Music.

This holiday will be the About Damn Time singer’s first Christmas at her lavish new mansion in Los Angeles.

She gave a tour to Tracy Smith’s van CBS Sunday morningto tell the reporter that she owns her own home is “a milestone for me,” especially since she had to sleep in her car and surf on the couch in the early days of her career.

For the Good as Hell artist, who can master the best of the best anywhere, nothing beats home.

“During this last tour, where I was blessed to stay in very beautiful places. But I was like, ‘I miss my home. I can’t wait to come back to my own house and to my bed.’”