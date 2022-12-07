Lizzo honors 17 female advocates while accepting People’s Champion award at People’s Choice Awards

THE MOVIE OF 2022
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Elvis
Jurassic World Domination
no
The batter
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top gun: Maverick
THE COMEDY FILM OF 2022
Fire Island
Rush
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry me
Last year
The Adam Project (WINNER)
The Lost City
Ticket to paradise
THE ACTION FILM OF 2022
Black Adam
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
Jurassic World Domination
The batter
The Queen of Women
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
THE DRAMA FILM OF 2022
no
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Baby (WINNER)
Elvis
Halloween ends
Luckiest girl in the world
scream
Where the crawfish sing
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Brad PittBullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder (WINNER)
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, no
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry me
Joey KingBullet Train
Keke Palmer, no
Queen Latifah, bustle
Viola Davis, The King of Women
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Austin Butler, Elvis (WINNER)
Daniel Kaluuya, no
Florence Pugh, don’t worry honey
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, don’t worry honey
Jamie Lee Curtis, End of Halloween
Keke Palmer, no
Mila Kunis, happiest girl in the world
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Adam Sandler, Hustle (WINNER)
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry me
Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise
Queen Latifah, bustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
THE ACTION FILM STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Joey KingBullet Train
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis, The King of Women
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
THE SHOW OF 2022
Abbot Elementary School
You better call Saul
Gray’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things (WINNER)
This is us
THE 2022 DRAM SHOW
You better call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Law & Order: special unit for victims
Ozark
The living Dead
This is us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Abbot Elementary School
Blackish
Only kills in the building
Never have I ever (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
The woman in the house across from the girl in the window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
90 Day Fiancée: Before the 90 Days
Below deck sailing yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians (WINNER)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
sell sunset
THE 2022 MATCH SHOW
America’s Got Talent
american idol
Dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The masked singer
Lizzo’s Watch out for the big Grrrls
The Voice (WINNER)
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Unit for Victims
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things (WINNER)
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Knight of the Moon
Sterling K. Brown, this is us
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Kristen Bell, The woman in the house across from the girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never have I ever
Mandy Moore, this is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School
Selena Gomez, Only kills in the building
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, this is us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (WINNER)
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, this is us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, euphoria
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The woman in the house across from the girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never have I ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School
Selena Gomez, Only Kills in the Building (WINNER)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
THE DALK SHOW OF 2022
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
The view
Today with Hoda and Jenna
THE NIGHT TALK SHOW OF 2022
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Late night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen
THE 2022 RACE PARTICIPANT
Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayya’s, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)
Teyana Taylor, the masked singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Chrisshell Stause – Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss – The real housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians (WINNER)
Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Bridgerton
Belair
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
invent Anna
Dismissal
The bear
The boys
The thing about Pam
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
House of the Dragon
La Bree
Moon Knight
Obi Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: lawyer
Stranger Things (WINNER)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Bad rabbit
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
comb Luke
The weekend
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicky Minaj
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS (WINNER)
5 seconds of summer
BLACKPINK
Play cold
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
A republic
Panic! At the disco
THE SONG OF 2022
About Damn Time, Lizzo (WINNER)
As it was, Harry Styles
Break my soul, Beyoncé
First class, Jack Harlow
Hold my hand, Lady Gaga
Me Porto Bonito, Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Super freaky girl, Nicki Minaj
Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Dawn FM, The Weekend
Growing up, Luke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
THE RURAL ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Can Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
comb Luke
Mary Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anita
Bad rabbit
Becky G (WINNER)
Shakira
Carol G
Raw Alejandro
Rosalia
Sebastian Yatra
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chloe
pigeon cameron
GAYLE
Latto (WINNER)
Lauren Spencer Smith
Mun long
Spicy Santana
Steve Lacy
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
Antihero, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
As it was, Harry Styles
Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook from BTS), Charlie Puth
Let someone go, Coldplay X Selena Gomez
Oh my god, Adele
Pink Venom, PINK BLACK
PROVENZA, CAROL G
Yet to come (the finest moment), BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
Left and Right, Charlie Puth with Jung Kook (WINNER)
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello With Ed Sheeran
Do we have a problem? Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby
Freaky Deaky, Tyga X Doja Cat
Hold me closer, Elton John & Britney Spears
Jimmy Cooks, Drake with 21 Savage
Party, Bad Bunny & Raw Alejandro
Sweetest Pie, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE (WINNER)
Bad Bunny: The World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia tour
Ed Sheeran Tours
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere tour
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Bad rabbit
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Snoop Dogg
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
Addison Rae
Bella Porch
Brent Rivera
Charlie D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast (WINNER)
Noah Beck
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check (WINNER)
Steve Martin & Martin Short You won’t believe what they look like today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams (WINNER)
Steve Curry
THE POPPODCAST OF 2022
Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes (WINNER)
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call her daddy
Conan O’Brien needs a friend
Not skinny but not fat
SmartLess
Why don’t you go out with me? With Nicole Byer