Lizzo flaunts her curves in a sparkly blue nude illusion jumpsuit on tour in Florida

Lizzo put on a blistering show as she kicked off her highly anticipated The Special Tour Friday night at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The singer, 34, took the stage in a sparkly blue nude illusion jumpsuit that clung to her curvaceous figure.

The Special Tour, which runs through November, is in support of Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special.

Superstar: Lizzo put on a blistering show as she kicked off her highly anticipated The Special Tour Friday night at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

The album was released in July and features the viral TikTok hit About Damn Time.

Lizzo could hardly contain her joy as she performed in front of more than 20,000 of her biggest fans.

The Michigan native’s sizzling jumpsuit had fake arm warmers that sparkled under the lights as she showed off her killer dance moves.

Lizzo made her way across the stage in a pair of blue platform combat boots.

Sparkling: The singer, 34, took the stage in a sparkly blue nude illusion jumpsuit that clung to her curvaceous figure

Kickoff: The Special Tour, which runs through November, is in support of Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special

Her lids were sprinkled with vibrant blue eyeshadow and covered in fuzzy fake lashes for some extra drama.

The chubby pout of The Truth Hurts singer was painted a cool nude hue and her already gorgeous face was sculpted with a warm-toned bronzing powder.

She was joined by a troupe of backing dancers, who were delighted in iridescent pink get-ups, complete with high-waisted hotpants and vinyl suspender belts.

Just two weeks before starting her tour, Lizzo reached a major milestone in her career when she took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Series for her show called Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Radiant: Lizzo could barely contain her joy as she performed in front of more than 20,000 of her biggest fans

Edgy: Lizzo made her way across the stage in a pair of blue platform combat boots

The artist was both the host and executive producer of the Amazon Prime series. Days before the ceremony, the show won two Creative Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing along with Outstanding Picture Editing.

The Rumors hitmaker was more than honored to receive an Emmy and made a speech acknowledging everyone involved in her series.

“I mean, my big girls are coming up on stage now. I want to thank the Emmys and the Emmy voters,” she began.

“At first I’m very emotional, and the trophy is beautiful, but my emotion is for these people who are on stage with me, the stories they shared are not that unique. They just don’t understand the platform to tell stories.’

Glammed up: Her lids were sprinkled with vibrant blue eyeshadow and covered in fuzzy fake lashes for some extra drama

The eight-episode show followed a group of talented dancers of the larger size who competed for a role as backup dancers for Lizzo’s future concerts and world tour.

Continuing her heartfelt thank you, Lizzo added, “Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, I only wanted to see myself in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.’

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d say, you’re going to see that person, but damn it, it must be you.”

Finishing touch: Singer Truth Hurts’ chubby pout was painted in a cool nude shade and her already stunning face sculpted with a warm-toned bronzing powder

Backup! She was joined by a troupe of backing dancers, who were delighted in iridescent pink get-ups, complete with high-waisted hotpants and vinyl suspender belts.

She then took the time to recognize the women who took part in her show.

She said, ‘Where are my big girls a year ago, a year ago these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. girls.’

At the end, and still in tears, Lizzo expressed her gratitude and love to the audience and viewers. “I love you so much, my God, God bless you all. This is for the big girls.’