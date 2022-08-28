Lizzo fans come to her defense after comedian Aries Spears body shamed the singer

Fans and fellow performers come to Lizzo’s defense after a comedian made some cruel comments about the Grammy winner.

Aries Spears, 47, was interviewed on the Art of Dialogue, a YouTube channel that bills itself as Elevating Hip-Hop culture. Past, present and future.

But when the host commented, “You know someone who makes really good music, man, Lizzo…. Aries replied, ‘I can’t help but think she looks like the s**t emoji.”

Under fire: Comedian Aries Spears, 47, defends comments he made about Lizzo’s body while being interviewed on YouTube channel The Art of Dialogue

He said some other unsavory comments, including comparing her to mashed potatoes, while admitting he wasn’t in shape himself.

The Good as Hell artist, 34, has dealt with body shaming throughout her career.

In a 2021 interview in support of the release of her Rumors single on the Zane Lowe Showrevealed the multi-talented performer: ‘I feel like’ [being] fat is the worst thing people can say about me right now. This is the biggest uncertainty. It’s like, “How dare a pop star be fat?” I had to own that.’

The 34-year-old Good as Hell artist has dealt with body shaming throughout her career; Lizzo in the picture

“There are still so many people who are systematically marginalized,” she added.

“Meanwhile, there’s a plus-sized black girl at the Grammys. But plus size black women still don’t get the treatment they deserve in hospitals, doctors and at work.”

Megan Thee Stallion quickly came to her boyfriend’s defense and shared several supportive posts in her Instagram stories.

Defense: Megan Thee Stallion, 27, quickly jumped into her boyfriend’s defense and posted this photo telling the Grammy winner: ‘Lizzo, you’re beautiful, fat and rich’

Sing: The Body singer then posted a clip from Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) video where Megan wrote, ‘And you can sing realllll good’

One slide featured a photo of the About Damn Time singer with the comments, “Lizzo, you beautiful and fat and rich.”

A second slide featured a video of the artist’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) video in which Megan wrote, “And you can sing realllll good.”

Other comments about the incendiary comments were quick and furious. Many fans shared their admiration for the Grrrls singer’s ability to sing and dance, no less in high heels.

Appalled: One Lizzo fan said he was ‘shocked’ by Spears’ lack of self-awareness

Breath: Critics noted the comedian was breathless as he commented on the Boys singer’s physical condition

The Immortalist actor defended his comments and took on his critics in two different social media posts of him lying in his bed.

The first time I read, ‘I KNEW IT’S COMING!!! If the people who are angry, especially women, really paid attention to the art of dialogue interview one I even called myself out because I had to lose weight and two more importantly the main point was to celebrate the wrong there are many hypocrites women who also bash men at the expense of laughter, but if you’re going to celebrate sisterhood when Lizzo’s trust is commendable, it’s dangerous too.”

The co-host of the Whatever Podcast had talked about the dangers of heart disease and diabetes in the interview between the insults.

Defending himself: The Chase actor defended himself by posting a video as he twirled in bed to Beyonce’s Break My Soul.

‘(INCLUDING MYSELF) the truth is in the name of sisterhood, you will do more damage in silence than in false celebration, but it is never talked about, yet shame on me!!’

In the second, he kind of revolves around Beyonce’s Break My Soul with signs saying ‘To all the Lizzo fans out there coming for me after my Dialogue interview on YouTube’ and posting ‘In the words of the GOAT Muhammed Ali, “I’m handsome, I’m beautiful and I can’t possibly be beaten!”

Lizzo has not commented herself, but she did reshare Megan Thee Stallions’ supportive messages in her own Instagram stories.