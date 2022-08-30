Lizzo dons a shirt with her own face on as she spends quality time with boyfriend Myke Wright

<!–

She recently shrugged off some fat shameful comments from comedian Aries Spears.

And Lizzo seemed more confident than ever when she donned a T-shirt with a picture of herself on Monday while out with boyfriend Myke Wright in New York City.

The 34-year-old rapper looked cheerful as she went shopping with her stand-up comedian boyfriend, and the pair stopped by Gucci.

Looks good as hell! Lizzo appeared to feel confident as she donned a T-shirt with a picture of herself on Monday out with boyfriend Myke Wright in New York City

She paired her standout top with baggy jeans and chunky black boots, while her partner opted for a muted look in all-black.

The couple have kept their relationship private, and although Lizzo has been seen wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger several times recently, she has not commented on a possible engagement or marriage so far.

The two have known each other since 2016, when they presented the MTV music series Wonderland together with influencer Steak.

On the way: The 34-year-old rapper looked in good spirits as she went shopping with her stand-up comedian boyfriend, and the pair stopped at Gucci

The couple’s outing came after Lizzo said she was embarrassed when she gave her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

When she collected the Moon Man trophy for Video For Good for her hit About Damn Time, she sent a message to her haters while referencing Nicki Minaj’s infamous slap back at Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs.

“And now, to the suckers who have something to say about me in the press,” Lizzo said, before taking a dramatic pause. “You know what, I’m not going to say anything.”

She continued, “They say, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause bitch, I’m winning!’

Speaking: The couple’s outing came after Lizzo said she was embarrassed when she gave her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs

Her speech comes after fans and fellow performers came to Lizzo’s defense after comedian Aries made headlines for his vile comments about the Grammy winner’s weight.

During an interview on Art of Dialogue last week, he stated that he “couldn’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji.”

He also said some other unsavory comments, including comparing her to mashed potatoes, while admitting he wasn’t in shape himself.