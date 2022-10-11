Lizzo denies she makes music for a ‘white audience’ as she covers Vanity Fair

Lizzo sat down for a candid conversation with Vanity Fair as she covered the November issue.

Between the pages, the 34-year-old music artist discussed the criticism that she makes music for a ‘white audience’.

‘I don’t make music for white people. I am a black woman, I make music from my black experience,” she told the publication.

Lizzo — full name Melissa Jefferson — said the misconception is “probably the biggest criticism I’ve received.”

She added: “And it’s such a critical conversation when it comes to black artists. The point is that when a black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it will be a predominantly white audience.”

The Truth Hurts, but creator explained she makes music ‘for me to heal myself’ [from] the experience we call life.’

The Detroit-born singer spoke of her practice of creating feel-good music, as she noted, “We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anyone else.”

“So I’m making music there for that girl who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was undervalued and bullied and felt unbeautiful?” she asked before answering, “Yes.”

Reflecting back to her critics, she exclaimed, “I’m amazed when people say I don’t make music from a black perspective – how could I not as a black artist?”

The classically trained musician sported over-the-top couture looks for the photo spread.

On the cover, she wore a billowy red wrap dress from ACT N°1, the brand Beyoncé outfitted for one of her Tiffany & Co Summer Renaissance looks.

For her hair, she modeled variations of a textured mullet styled by Shelbeniece Swain. Jefferson showed off a smoky eye palette for the shoot, which gave a dark and vampire-like feel. And on her plump pout she put a deep plum lip stain.

This comes after Lizzo acknowledged the critical comments Kanye West made about her body at her Toronto concert Friday, a day after the Heartless rapper said she was being indirectly used to promote what he called a “black race genocide.”

The singer apparently responded to West, 45,’s comments to concertgoers at the Scotiabank Arena: “I feel like everyone in America remembers my mother*******’s name.” [their] mother******* mouth without mother** reason.’

West told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday that every time Lizzo posts on social media about losing weight, “bots” and “media” attack her to promote the idea that “being overweight is the new target.”

On Friday, during a break in her set, Lizzo continued, “I’m minding my fat, black, beautiful business.”

The crowd clapped and cheered as she stood up for herself without explicitly mentioning Kanye.

The music artist – full name Melissa Jefferson – then asked the audience, ‘Can I stay here? [in Canada]?’ before joking, “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Lizzo seemed to be bringing her point home and took to Instagram this weekend to post a reel from a recent show.

The clip showed the entertainer with a spotlight on her face as an illuminated message flashed across her torso.

“My body, my choice” was written above her, and in the caption she added just a period.

Kelly Rowland later showed support for the musician when she reposted the clip to her Insta Story, writing: ‘Tell ‘EM!!!! I love you.’

Ye has ruffled quite a few feathers since donning a t-shirt that reads ‘White Lives Matter’ at his Paris Fashion Week show.

In addition to controversial political pundit Candace Owens, the two wore inverted colors of the same shirt.

What followed was a snowball of reactions from fans and celebrities on social media, with some defending Kanye and others condemning him.

But Kanye stuck to his stance and continued to wear variations of the shirt, most recently along with ex-wife Kim Kardashian at daughter North, nine,’s basketball game.