Lizzo claps back at Kanye West’s remarks about her weight… after his appearance on Tucker Carlson

Lizzo had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Friday night.

The 34-year-old singer and flautist has seemingly responded to comments Kanye West, 45, recently made about her weight loss.

After the rapper called attacks on her weight loss a “black race genocide,” the singer said: “I feel like everyone in America remembers my mother*******’s name.” [their] mother******* mouth without mother** reason.’

Lizzo continued during a break in her set, “I’m meddling in my fat, black, beautiful case.” The crowd clapped and cheered as she stood up for herself without explicitly mentioning Kanye.

The music artist – full name Melissa Jefferson – then asked the audience, ‘Can I stay here? [in Canada?’ before joking, ‘Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?’

Kanye’s comments came during a sitdown with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which he claimed any time Lizzo posts about losing weight, ‘bots’ and ‘media’ attack her to promote the idea that being ‘overweight is the new goal.’

‘It’s a genocide of the Black race,’ he declared in a wide-ranging conversation with the host on Thursday.

Lizzo seemed to take her point home and took to Instagram this weekend to post a reel from a recent show.

The clip showed the entertainer with a spotlight on her face as an illuminated message flashed across her torso.

“My body, my choice” was written above her, and in the caption she added just a period.

Kelly Rowland later showed support for the musician when she reposted the clip to her Insta Story, writing: ‘Tell ‘EM!!!! I love you.’

Ye has ruffled quite a few feathers since donning a t-shirt that reads ‘White Lives Matter’ at his Paris Fashion Week show.

The two stood next to controversial political pundit Candice Owen, wearing inverted colors of the same shirt.

What followed was a snowball of reactions from fans and celebrities on social media, with some defending Kanye and others condemning him.

But Kanye stuck to his stance and continued to wear variations of the shirt, most recently along with ex-wife Kim Kardashian at daughter North, nine,’s basketball game.