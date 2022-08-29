Lizzo claims laws in the US are ‘opressing us’ as she makes a political statement at the MTV Awards

<!–

Lizzo appeared to make a political statement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, when she used her winner’s speech to claim that laws in the United States “oppress us.”

The 34-year-old singer was a big winner when she earned video for her hit song About Damn Time.

She admitted not knowing what the title “music video for good” meant and instead spoke of the power of a single voice, urging her fans to vote and change the laws.

Minnesota native Melissa Viviane Jefferson said, “B****! Thank you very much, thank you to Christian [Breslauer], who directed the video, Kenny. I don’t know what Music Video for Good means, but I do know what your voice means, and that’s a hell of a lot. Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to change something in this country.

“So remember, if you vote for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that oppress us.”

Lizzo addressed her critics as she said defiantly, “And now, to the slobs who have something to say about me in this dress — you know what? I’m not going to say anything. They’re like ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because b**** this is win ho!’

Twitter users were quick to point out that Lizzo didn’t mention specific oppressive laws because there weren’t any, criticizing the speech for claiming it’s “far from suppressed.”

One of them wrote: ‘Lizzo has a net worth of $12 million and is a media darling whose immense size is increasingly adored, which undoubtedly leads to children everywhere leading unhealthy lifestyles. Lizzo is not suppressed and actively deals damage.’

Another wrote: ‘So repressed, she’s a multimillionaire and famous. Try traveling to other countries around the world if you want to know what oppression really is. These Hollywood speeches are always among the worst.”

Nothing screams oppression like getting an idol made of precious metals and praised in front of millions. It’s a hard life,” joked a third.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards brought together the biggest names in the music industry Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo arrived in a statement with a dark blue dress. She wore Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture.

The singer stunned in the voluminous dress, which she wore with black lipstick and smoothed locks for a dramatic entrance.

She then donned a black dress with mesh panels to take the stage and receive her award.

Lizzo defeated Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”, Latto – “P*ssy”. Rina Sawayama – “This hell”, and Stromae – “Fils de joie”.