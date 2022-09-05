Lizzo bringing her ‘Big Grrrls’ to Emmy Awards where she’ll compete for best competition program

<!–

Rapper-singer-flutist Lizzo announced Monday that she will be taking her “Big Grrrls” to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in a week at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

The 34-year-old Yitty shapewear founder revealed the news while dressed in a $49.95 Yitty ‘Major Label Cross-Front Bralette’ and matching diamond pendant during rehearsals for her Special Tour.

Lizzo – with 44.2 million followers on social media – posted a TikTok of the 10 background dancers she discovered while filming Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which premiered March 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2 Be Loved hitmaker executive produced and starred in the acclaimed eight-episode contest, which has already won an outstanding directing reality show for their helmer, Nneka Onuorah.

Last Saturday, at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Deidre Panziera, Hannah Carpenter, Brian Murphy and Jeanie Phillips took home the award for outstanding image editing for a structured reality or competition program.

Lizzo (née Melissa Jefferson) faces tough competition next Monday for an outstanding program of contests against CBS’ The Amazing Race, Netflix’s Nailed It!, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bravo’s Top Chef and NBC’s The Voice.

However, The Big Grrrls lost all the trophies for casting, cinematography and sound mixing at the Creative Arts ceremony.

The three-time Grammy winner and her ‘Big Grrrls’ will officially kick off her 28-date Lizzo: The Special Tour on September 23 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.

On a personal level, Lizzo has been roaring actor-presenter-designer Myke Wright since February.

Who will win? Lizzo (née Melissa Jefferson) faces tough competition this Monday for an outstanding fixture against CBS’ The Amazing Race, Netflix’s Nailed It!, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bravo’s Top Chef and NBC’s The Voice