Lizzie Cundy weighs in on Sven-Goran Eriksson’s affair with Ulrika

Lizzie Cundy appeared in a Channel 5 documentary on Sven-Goran Eriksson’s affair with Ulrika on Tuesday evening.

The former WAG, 54, had something to say about the four-month union that came to light in 2002 while dating Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, 61.

Wearing red, Lizzie appeared in the documentary titled Scandal: When Sven Scored With Ulrika and gave her thoughts on the matter.

‘I thought she was going to cut his b***s off’: Lizzie Cundy weighed in on a Channel 5 document on Tuesday night about Sven-Goran Eriksson’s affair with Ulrika Jonsson while he was dating Nancy Dell’Olio

Former England coach Sven dated Nancy from 1997 to 2007 – pictured together in 2002

She said, “I know Nancy. She’s fiery, she’s Italian, she’s passionate. I thought OMG, she’s going to cut him off.”

And speaking of the football, Lizzie added: ‘It was just so boring. I’d rather watch paint dry.’

He said in his 2013 memoir, “I met Ulrika Jonsson on December 8, 2001, at a party hosted by the Daily Express, or maybe it was the Daily Star.

England Manager: Sven and his then girlfriend Nancy at the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park on 23 August 2003

“The FA wanted me to travel to different newspapers to be courteous and meet the editors. I also visited News Of The World and met a woman with big, red hair. I don’t remember her name.

‘At the party, Ulrika sat at a table next to me. She was a pretty blonde. It wasn’t until later that I realized she was a famous TV celebrity in England.

Nancy was with me. I think she went to the bathroom when I decided to say hello to Ulrika. The newspapers later wrote that Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s right-hand man, had introduced us, but I don’t remember anything like that.’

He continued, “Ulrika was a lot of fun to talk to. We exchanged phone numbers, but that was all. A few days later I called her and we agreed to have lunch at a restaurant in London.

“It was all very innocent. I wasn’t afraid to be seen with another woman. She was Swedish and we wanted to get to know each other. Why couldn’t we have lunch together?

“Ulrika probably knew I was dating Nancy Dell’Olio. I didn’t know if she was married or in a relationship. She said she was single. I didn’t care.

‘It wasn’t until we met at some sort of party in Manchester that anything romantic happened. I was there with some people from the FA. For some reason, Ulrika was also invited. We met at the hotel the night before and spent the night together.

Ulrika said she was writing a book about her life. “Don’t worry, Sven,” she said. ‘You’re not getting in.

“After that, Ulrika and I met whenever we could. Not daily, but occasionally. It got more and more serious. Nancy suspected nothing. She traveled extensively to Italy during that time.

Erin: Lizzie shared her favorite moments from her slot on the show, titled Scandal: When Sven Scored With Ulrika, which aired Tuesday night

‘Ulrika and I once went to Portugal for a few days. We usually met at her home, outside London.’

He continued, “It got a little rocky at home. Nancy tried to keep up appearances. There was never any question of her leaving me. Instead, it had gotten into her head that nothing had happened between Ulrika and me.

“To Nancy, Ulrika was little more than a prostitute who didn’t deserve to be on the same planet as Miss Dell’Olio.”

He concluded, “There were those who felt I should have publicly apologized to Nancy. But that was none of these people’s business.

“I didn’t feel like I had to apologize for anything.”

Ulrika later claimed that her fling with fellow Swede Sven-Göran was as exciting as building an IKEA bookcase.

Lizzie was famously married to former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jason Cundy, 53, with whom she has two sons.

She met Nancy in 2018 when they both appeared in the ITV series Our Shirley Valentine Summer.

The show promised “passion and drama” for eight single female celebrities – all of a certain age – who live together for a month in a villa on the sparkling island of Naxos.