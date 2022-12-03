Sunday, December 4, 2022
Entertainment

Lizzie Cundy turns heads in a gold metal embellished mini dress for Balmain fashion show

by Merry
written by Merry
Stylish: Lizzie Cundy turned up the heat in a gold metal-embellished minidress and thigh-high boots on Friday while attending a Balmain fashion show in London

Lizzie Cundy turns the heat up in a gold metal-embellished minidress and thigh-high boots while attending a Balmain fashion show

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

published: 16:09, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 16:12, Dec 3, 2022

Lizzie Cundy put on a standout show on Friday when she attended a Balmain fashion show in London.

The media personality wore a black mini dress adorned with a gold metal chain and featuring a plunging neckline.

She paired the glamorous look with a pair of thigh-high boots as she posed for snaps outside the bash.

Stylish: Lizzie Cundy turned up the heat in a gold metal-embellished minidress and thigh-high boots on Friday while attending a Balmain fashion show in London

Lizzie’s dress featured a long-sleeved detail with a plunging V-neckline, with gold chains that completely adorned the garment in a geometric pattern.

She added a coat with faux feather detailing over her shoulder while clutching a quilted black mini handbag.

While the beauty had her ombré caramel locks styled in a free-falling curl, adding a luminous makeup palette.

Stunning: Lizzie's dress featured a long-sleeved detail with a plunging V-neckline, with gold chains that completely adorned the garment in a geometric pattern

Height-enhancing: She paired the glamorous look with a pair of thigh-high boots as she posed for snaps outside the bash

Lizzie arrived at the bash arm-in-arm with close friend Joy Desmond, wife of billionaire publisher Richard Desmond.

Joy wore a ribbed black mini dress with a gold button detail, matching her boyfriend with leather thigh-high boots.

She kept warm with a black faux fur coat while adding a layered collection of chunky gold chains.

Locks: The beauty had styled her ombré caramel locks in a free-falling curl, adding a glowing makeup palette

Duo: Lizzie arrived at the bash arm in arm with good friend Joy Desmond

Close: Joy is the wife of billionaire publisher Richard Desmond

All black: Joy wore a ribbed black mini dress with a gold button detail and a matching dress

As she styled her highlighted blonde locks into a gorgeous curl for the outing.

The couple showed up for the outing in high spirits, giggling as they arrived at the bash in a lavish camel-inspired white car.

They enjoyed a lavish dinner before checking out a slew of new styles from couture brand Balmain, with Lizzie keeping her 70,9,000 followers updated as she shared a glimpse into the evening with Stories.

Fashion Night: Joy and Lizzie both looked stunning as they arrived at the bash in central London where the fashion brand's new garments were on display

In style: The couple arrived at the bash in a lavish camel-inspired white car

Busy: They enjoyed a lavish dinner before checking out a slew of new styles from couture brand Balmain, with Lizzie keeping her 70,9,000 followers posted as she shared an insight from the evening with Stories

