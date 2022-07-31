Lizzie Cundy stuns in a bright gingham skort and pink T-shirt ensemble as she departs Talk TV

Lizzie Cundy put on a leggy display when she left Talk TV on Saturday after an appearance on the 24/7 news channel.

The media personality, 53, looked stunning in a pink gingham check miniskirt and a complementary hot pink tee.

Beaming for snaps, she clutched on to a well-drawn piece of cartoon artwork of herself as she left.

Lizzie Cundy, 53, stunned in a brightly colored gingham skirt and pink T-shirt ensemble on Saturday night as she left Talk TV with a cartoon portrait of herself

Her skort had a silver button detail, while she paired the look with mesh embellished heeled boots.

Lizzie’s dark brown locks could fall freely in a blow-dried style, while she opted for a pink lip and a bronzed makeup palette.

Leaving the late night show, she posed in front of a storm for a slew of photos outside the London Bridge office.

Double vision: beaming for snaps, she clung to a cartoon drawing of herself as she left

Ensemble: Her skort had a silver button detail, while she paired the look with mesh embellished heeled boots

And the star put on a playful display before taking off, jumping on a HumanForest electric bike.

She appeared on Talk TV from 10pm, following a clip on GB News earlier in the day.

She added a matching cropped gingham jacket to her ensemble earlier in the day and shared a photo on Instagram before heading to GB news.

Beauty; Lizzie’s dark brown locks fell free in a blow-dried style, as she opted for a pink lip and bronzed makeup palette

Late Night Cardio: And The Star Put On A Playful Display Before Taking Off, Jumping On A HumanForest Electric Bike

“Saturday news time!” Lizzie wrote as she leaned against a news desk before taking to the air.

And while discussing the battle for British Prime Minister on the show, Lizzie explained that Rishi Sunak will “never be Prime Minister.”

“I don’t think people of the nation can relate to someone who is married to a billionaire,” she explained.

Discussion: She appeared on Talk TV from 10pm, following a clip on GB News earlier in the day where she discussed the battle for the British Prime Minister